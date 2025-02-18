Pistons star Cade Cunningham calls out Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki for a unique challenge
NBA All-Star Weekend provided plenty of interesting moments over the last few days, including vast commercial breaks and ceremonies during the middle of games. Seriously though, some of the most talented players across the league were able to come together and showcase their skills while avoiding injury - which is the best outcome for anyone involved.
Along with the action on the court, there were enough media availabilities to ask players any question you could possibly think of. That led to a first-time All-Star mentioning Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki as his ideal opponent in a game of HORSE.
Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham name-dropped Nowitzki when picking who he'd like to face off against in the popular basketball minigame. The choice makes sense as Cunningham grew up a fan of the Hall of Famer and Finals MVP. He also is from the Dallas area.
Cunningham wondered aloud if he'd be able to dunk in the competition, joking that's the only way he'd be able to give Dirk a letter.
"I'll say Dirk. To guarantee him a letter, I mean, can we dunk in horse? I'd probably try to hit a trick or something I don't know if he's got tricks," Cunningham said according to The Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis. "You know what I mean? That's probably the only way I'd give him a letter."
Cunningham is putting together a career year with the Mavericks. The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 25.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.8 blocks in 35.5 minutes per game over 50 appearances. Along with the All-Star game, he also participated in the three-point competition.
It remains to be seen if Nowitzki accepts Cunningham's challenge and fulfills a childhood dream in the process.
The Mavericks and Pistons are scheduled to meet up for the second and final time in their regular season series on Friday, March 21. Detroit won the first matchup, 117-102, on January 31.
