Artist unveils new Luka Doncic-Kobe Bryant mural after Mavericks-Lakers trade
The city of Los Angeles has started to accept that Luka Doncic is on the Lakers now. That deal with the Dallas Mavericks feels like a fever dream to some people, and a few Lakers fans have even admitted that the whole situation feels icky. But now that he's played a few games in the iconic purple and gold, LA is embracing their new superstar.
Instagram user @artoon_art put up a mural on Melrose Avenue of Luka Doncic and Kobe Bryant, depicting a time when Bryant trash-talked Doncic courtside in Slovenian about a month before Bryant passed in a helicopter crash.
Luka Doncic has told the story about how he was getting ready to inbound the ball when he heard a deep voice behind him say something in Slovenian. He turns around to see Kobe Bryant sitting right behind him, and they had a nice moment after the game. Even in Doncic's introductory press conference, he mentioned the interaction and wished that Kobe and his daughter Gigi could've been there to see it.
In Doncic's two games with the Lakers, he's averaged 15 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 4.0 APG while playing on a tight restriction after coming off a pretty serious calf strain. Playing two games and getting another week off will be big for his game.
Meanwhile, for Dallas, their big piece from the trade lasted three quarters before suffering a serious injury. Anthony Davis went down with an Adductor strain that could keep him out for most of the regular season. Max Christie has played very well, but Dallas needs Davis back for any hope of a playoff push.
