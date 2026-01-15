Desperate Eastern Conference team still interested in Mavericks' Anthony Davis trade

Many thought that when Anthony Davis' hand injury was announced to keep him out for six weeks, it would end any and all trade chatter involving him. It's his fourth major injury in 11 months since arriving in Dallas, and his contract and age are going in the wrong direction for someone who's injured that often.

However, that hasn't been the case. Whether teams believe they can acquire him for a discounted price or not, there continues to be a lot of discussion about whether he will be moved. And among those still interested in trading him is the Toronto Raptors, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Sources say Toronto is among the teams that has maintained trade interest in Davis, but any firm offer that the Raptors make is expected to be built around the contract of Immanuel Quickley or Jakob Poeltl alongside RJ Barrett in a Davis deal," Stein wrote. "Even if the Raptors proved willing to attach a future first-round pick to those contracts, such a deal would provide scant financial relief for Dallas.”

This quote can be compounded with Stein's report earlier in the week that the Raptors are being pressured into win-now mode.

"Toronto's various discussions involving those players had led to a belief among numerous rival teams that its post-Masai Ujiri front office, now headed by Bobby Webster, is facing some win-now pressure to do something as splashy as last winter's acquisition of Brandon Ingram," he wrote over the weekend.

Why the Mavericks Should Consider Better Options

The only way the Mavericks consider a package of RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley/Jakob Poeltl is if it gets rid of Caleb Martin and they receive multiple first-round picks in return. Davis may not be a good contract, but that Quickley contract is arguably the worst in the NBA. He's making $32.5 million this year and each of the next three seasons after that, pushing him through the 2028-29 season.

That's a lot to pay for a guard averaging 16.5 PPG, and one who has never really been that efficient. RJ Barrett has actually been pretty good this year, often being the difference in the Raptors winning or losing games, and his contract would expire after next year.

But the Mavericks want to prioritize expiring contracts to help clean up their books. Davis is set to make more than $58 million next year and then has a player option for nearly $62.8 million in 2027-28. And he's seeking an extension on top of that. If they don't want to pay him that, they're not going to want to split that money up between Barrett and Quickley.

