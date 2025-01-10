3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Gutsy Comeback Win Over Trail Blazers
The Dallas Mavericks used a late 16-0 run to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-111 on Thursday night, making this the first time Dallas has won consecutive games with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic out of the lineup. This was a much-needed win for a team trying to tread water in a competitive Western Conference without their two biggest stars and getting ready to host the Denver Nuggets for two straight games.
Dallas led for just 2:15 of this game, as any time they tried to get close, Portland would respond with a 6-0 run to go back up by double-digits. Big performances by P.J. Washington, Dereck Lively II, and an unlikely hero helped push the Mavs over the top, which is where we start our takeaways.
1. Welcome to the Hardy Party
Jaden Hardy struggled at times in the early part of the season but has played really well since returning from an ankle injury. He led the game with 25 points on Thursday night, shooting 10/18 from the floor and 5/9 from three. Dallas doesn't have a source of consistent offense with Doncic and Irving out of the lineup, so having someone like Hardy be their spark plug is what they need.
2. Dereck Lively II's Best Game of the Season
Dereck Lively II hasn't taken the jump that many expected of him entering the season, as his numbers look very similar to his rookie year stats. He stepped up in this game, putting together his best performance of the season with 21 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks. For the Mavs to reach the ceiling they think they can reach, it will rely on Lively taking more jumps like this.
3. "Give This Group Some Time"
Jason Kidd credited PJ Washington for being the voice in the locker room, telling the media to "Give this group some time" on Tuesday after their win against the Lakers. Kyrie Irving should be back in another week or so, but they're finding ways to win without him right now. This team never gave up despite facing multiple 10-point deficits throughout the game, and they were rewarded with a desperately needed win.
