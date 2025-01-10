Late Rally Pushes Mavericks Over Trail Blazers, 117-111
The Dallas Mavericks played the fourth and final matchup of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, with an early start time due to inclement weather in the Dallas area. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving remain out for the Mavs, but they did get Daniel Gafford back already.
With Doncic and Irving out, the Mavs started Spencer Dinwiddie, Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, P.J. Washington, and Dereck Lively II. Portland went with Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara, and Deandre Ayton.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving Still Among Leaders in All-Star Voting Despite Injuries
The Mavericks had just one basket through the first four 4:30 of the game, thanks to some quick hands by the Blazers. Dallas' defense held Portland to 3/10 to start to keep them from running away with an early lead. If not for some offensive rebounds and second-chance points by the Blazers, this could've been an awkwardly cold start, but it was still just an 11-4 Portland lead by the first timeout midway through the quarter.
Both offenses started to wake up after that timeout, as Portland started the game 6/12 from deep, with even Donovan Clingan getting in the action. Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson each knocked in two three-pointers to give the Blazers a 28-20 lead heading into the second quarter, with the Mavs shooting just 7/22 in the opening frame.
It was a Hardy Party to start the second quarter, as Jaden Hardy knocked in two three-pointers to bring the lead down to two in the opening minutes. Hardy then tied the game a few minutes later at 35 on another three to give him 13 points early. The "comeback" would finally be complete as Spencer Dinwiddie splashed in a three a few possessions later to give the Mavs their first lead.
Portland responded to that brief Dallas lead with an 8-0 to go back up by six. Hardy helped fight the lead down to one possession a few times, but a 10-1 run put the Blazers back up by double digits, and they'd eventually take a 58-53 lead into the break. Jaden Hardy had 18 points in the first half to lead all scorers to this point.
READ MORE: Mavs Praised For P.J. Washington Trade
Anfernee Simons starts the second half hot to build Portland's lead back up to double-digits, but Dallas' defense started to step up after that. They held the Blazers scoreless for a few minutes, allowing the Mavs to get within one midway through the quarter with seven points coming from PJ Washington.
Daniel Gafford smoked a layup on a chance to take the lead, and the Blazers went on an immediate 8-0 run to back up by nine, then a three-pointer on the next possession by Deni Avdija pushed the lead back into double-digits, which is around where the lead would be for the final few minutes of the quarter. A slam by Quentin Grimes would make it an 89-81 Portland lead headed into the fourth quarter.
Jaden Hardy and Dereck Lively II went on a 7-0 run early in the fourth to get the Mavs back within three before an immediate Portland 6-0 run put them back up by nine. That's kind of just how the whole game had gone to that point. Portland would take a sizable lead, Dallas would fight back and make it interesting, then repeat.
A 6-0 Mavs run fueled by Dereck Lively II on both ends of the floor got them back within four with five minutes to go, but again, the Trail Blazers would respond out of a timeout with two straight three-pointers to go back up by 10.
Dallas fought it back down to two with less than three minutes to go after free throws by Dereck Lively II, then PJ Washington hit two more to tie it at 109 with 2:26 to go. The Mavs were relentlessly attacking the basket to get free throws, not only slowing the game down but also getting easy points.
PJ Washington would finally give the Mavericks the lead again on a corner three as the clock ticked under two minutes, making it just their second lead of the game, capping off a 13-0 run. That run extended after a massive challenge by Jason Kidd wiped away a potential shooting foul for Portland, Dallas got the offensive rebound on an interesting Spencer Dinwiddie possession, then Quentin Grimes attacked the basket and converted an and-one with 31.8 seconds remaining.
Dallas went on to win 117-111, leading for only 2:15 in this game. They were led by Jaden Hardy scoring a season-high 25 points, while P.J. Washington (23 points, 14 rebounds, three steals) and Dereck Lively II with 21 points, 15 rebounds (both season-highs), and three blocks were just as big. Spencer Dinwiddie (17 points), Quentin Grimes (13), and Naji Marshall (11 points) were also in double figures for the Mavs.
Portland was led by Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons with 22 points each, followed by Scoot Henderson (20 points), Donovan Clingan (11 points, 11 rebounds), and Toumani Camara (11 points, just 4/14 shooting).
Dallas (22-16) has two home games against the Denver Nuggets coming up next, starting on Sunday night.
READ MORE: What P.J. Washington is Doing to Help Dallas Mavericks With Luka Doncic Sidelined
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter