Mavericks' Kyrie Irving Expected to Miss 1-2 Weeks With Latest Injury
The injury news keeps piling up for the Dallas Mavericks in what was supposed to be a special season. Hopes were sky-high following last year's run to the NBA Finals, and Dallas did a great job of re-tooling this roster, as injuries looked to be the only thing that could get in the way of another run back to the Finals. Those hopes took a hit on Christmas Day when Luka Doncic strained his calf and it would be announced that he'd be out for at least a month.
Now, Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for 1-2 weeks with a back injury, per Shams Charania of ESPN. Irving missed Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with an illness but was ruled out for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a lumbar strain in his back.
"Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has a bulging disc in his back and is expected to miss at least 1 to 2 weeks, sources tell me and [Tim McMahon]," Charania said on Twitter/X. "There is optimism that treatment over the coming days will provide a return to play target date."
Irving is averaging 24.3 PPG, 4.9 APG, and 4.6 RPG while shooting nearly 50/40/90. He's had a special season and was expected to handle most of the offensive workload with Doncic out. With both starts out, players like Naji Marshall, Quentin Grimes, and P.J. Washington will have to step up their scoring outputs.
This will mean that Irving will miss Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers and former teammate LeBron James. Dallas also plays their fourth game against the Trail Blazers, their third and fourth matchups against the Nuggets, the Pelicans, and the Thunder over the next two weeks.
