Luka Doncic Leaves Mavericks-Timberwolves Christmas Game With Non-Contact Injury
Late in the second quarter of the Dallas Mavericks' Christmas game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Luka Doncic checked into the game, tried to step back on a drive, and was immediately immobilized with some form of non-contact lower-body injury. After Minnesota took advantage of a 5-4 to get a basket, Dallas called timeout, and Doncic limped straight to the locker room.
Doncic was having a strong game to that point, scoring 14 points and grabbing five rebounds on 5/9 shooting. He had played 16 minutes before going back to the locker room. He has already been ruled out for the game with what they're calling a "calf strain."
Dallas was keeping pace with the Timberwolves for the first quarter, but the game was starting to get away from them when Doncic checked back in. He had only been back in for 37 seconds before checking out with the injury.
Doncic has already missed a few games this season, missing all of the preseason with a calf contusion, missing one game against the OKC Thunder with a knee contusion, missing five with a wrist sprain, and he just returned from missing two games with a heel contusion.
Luka Doncic is Dallas' leading scorer for the season 28.8 PPG, 8.5 RPG, and 8.1 APG. He's been playing his best basketball of the season since returning from his wrist sprain.
