Short-Handed Mavericks Break Losing Streak, Upset LeBron James, Lakers, 118-97
The Dallas Mavericks played on the second night of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, playing without Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Daniel Gafford. Meanwhile, the Lakers were mostly healthy, as LeBron James and Anthony Davis played despite being listed on the injury report.
Dallas started Spencer Dinwiddie, Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, P.J. Washington, and Dereck Lively II. LA rolled with Austin Reaves, Max Christie, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Anthony Davis.
Austin Reaves with a three on the wing for the first points of the game, but Spencer Dinwiddie had five of the next seven points to give the Mavs an early 7-3 lead. LA would get back on top thanks to a ridiculous dunk by LeBron James and some strong scoring from Anthony Davis.
But Dallas was able to keep pace with the Lakers despite some strong highlights. Quentin Grimes and Dinwiddie had eight points each in the first quarter as they looked to find offense. LeBron James hit a contested three at the top of the key, and Anthony Davis sent a Mavs shot off the backboard as LA led 27-24 into the second quarter.
Maxi Kleber hit a three to start the second quarter, a welcome sight after a shaky performance against Memphis. A few minutes later, Grimes hit a three from the right wing for the Mavericks to retake the lead 32-29. That's around where the lead would stay for the next few minutes, as LA and Dallas traded baskets, with the Lakers tying the game twice before taking a 43-41 lead following free throws by Anthony Davis.
Quentin Grimes gave the Mavs a brief lead on a three, but a 7-0 run by the Lakers gave them a little cushion to force a timeout by Jason Kidd. Out of the timeout, Klay Thompson went on a personal 9-0 run from behind the arc to give the Mavs the advantage again, and a dunk by Spencer Dinwiddie at the end of the half sent Dallas into halftime with their biggest lead of the game, 55-50.
For once, the Mavericks got off to a strong start in the second half. A 10-3 spurt to start the third quarter gave the Mavs a 12-point advantage, as the Lakers initially seemed to lack some energy. In recent games with Doncic and Irving out, the Mavs would start games strong before a bad third quarter would put them in a deep hole. That's when the Lakers just put the ball in the hands of LeBron James. He slammed it home to get the lead back down to 10, then assisted on the next four baskets by the Lakers, including a cross-court pass to Dorian Finney-Smith for a corner three. That helped cut the lead to five and forced a timeout from Jason Kidd.
That's when the Hardy Party broke out. Jaden Hardy checked in the game and immediately hit three triples to reestablish a 12-point lead, then Quentin Grimes hit a transition three over Anthony Davis to give the Mavs their biggest lead of 15. Dallas kept it in double digits as they took an 89-76 lead into the fourth quarter.
LA started to make some shots, trying to get back in the game, but Dallas was matching them shot for shot, even getting a Klay Thompson lob pass to Dereck Lively II. Spencer Dinwiddie and Quentin Grimes were using the threat of their scoring to open up things for everyone else, which led to a corner three by P.J. Washington to push the lead back to 12 with under six minutes to go. That would be enough for Dallas to coast to the finish and break their five-game losing streak with a 118-97 win.
Dallas shot a blistering 18/38 from three-point range to carry them to this win and also had 29 assists on 45 made baskets. Meanwhile, the Lakers shot just 11/35 from deep.
Quentin Grimes led the Mavericks with 23 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, shooting 6/11 from downtown. P.J. Washington closely followed him with 22 points and eight rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie (19 points, eight assists, six rebounds), Jaden Hardy (15 points), and Klay Thompson (13 points) were also in double figures.
Anthony Davis had 21 points and 12 rebounds but shot just 7/18 from the floor, while Lebron James nearly had a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. Austin Reaves (15 points), Dalton Knecht (13), Max Christie (12), and Dorian Finney-Smith (11) joined them in double-figures.
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
