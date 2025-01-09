Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving Still Among Leaders in All-Star Voting Despite Injuries
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have been on the shelf for the Dallas Mavericks as they deal with some injuries. Doncic hasn't played since Christmas Day when he suffered a calf strain against the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Kyrie Irving has a bulging disc in his back. Doncic will be out until at least January 25th before he's re-evaluated and Irving could be out for another week or so.
That isn't stopping the superstar tandem from garnering All-Star votes for the 2025 All-Star Game. Both were among the top four guards in the Western Conference in the first All-Star voting returns. Doncic has since moved down a spot, but both are still in the top four.
READ MORE: Mavs Praised For P.J. Washington Trade
Doncic is roughly 25 thousand votes behind Stephen Curry for the second guard spot in the Western Conference, while Irving has just over half of the votes that Doncic has. The frontcourt is dominating the voting all across the league, as the top six vote-getters are frontcourt players.
Irving has averaged 24.3 PPG on nearly 50/40/90 shooting splits in 30 games, while Doncic has averaged 28.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, and 7.8 APG in his 22 games this season.
All-Star selections are no longer solely based on fan votes, which you can vote on here, as it now counts for 50% of the vote. Media and player voting account for 25% each, as well.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving Among Key Players Out for Mavericks-Trail Blazers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter