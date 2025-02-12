Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford among 8 players on Mavericks-Warriors injury report
The Dallas Mavericks will be vastly undersized on Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors. And the Warriors aren't even that big, often rolling out lineups with Draymond Green at center.
But Daniel Gafford left during the second quarter of Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings with a knee sprain and wouldn't return. On Tuesday, the Mavericks announced that Gafford would be re-evaluated in roughly two weeks, meaning they're out of options at Center.
Gafford joins forwards/centers Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), and Dwight Powell (right hip strain) on the OUT list. Those are all of Dallas' normal center options. Kylor Kelley, on a two-way contract, is the only other viable center on the option, and he barely played a full minute of an overtime game that Dallas couldn't grab a rebound in.
Caleb Martin is also out with a right hip strain, as he hasn't played for the Mavericks since the trade for Quentin Grimes.
P.J. Washington (right ankle sprain) and Dante Exum (left Achilles tightness) are questionable for this game. Washington could give the Mavericks solid minutes as a small-ball five but missed the last game. Dante Exum was listed as questionable before the last game, but he ended up playing.
Golden State only lists Jonathan Kuminga as OUT, as he deals with a right ankle sprain. Kevon Looney will be available with a face fracture and will be wearing a mask.
