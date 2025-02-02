Kevin Durant calls out Mavericks after shocking Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
The Dallas Mavericks made arguably the most egregious trade in NBA history on Saturday night/Sunday morning, sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package including Anthony Davis. The news caught everyone by surprise, as Dallas had a 25-year-old megastar who had just led them to the NBA Finals eight months prior, wanted to be in Dallas, and had the support of the entire city on his back.
NBA fans have longed for the days when players were loyal to their franchise. Dallas had a second coming of that after 21 years of Dirk Nowitzki, an extreme rarity in today's NBA. Then, they traded it away.
Kevin Durant knows a thing or two about loyalty discussions, as many NBA are still upset he left the OKC Thunder for the Golden State Warriors in 2016. It was the correct basketball move as far as wanting to win, and he exercised his right as a free agent, but he joined a team that went 73-9 before he joined, and everyone knew the Warriors would be unbeatable as long as he was there and healthy.
Durant had this to say following Phoenix's game against the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday night about the shocking trade between the Lakers and Mavericks: "Insane. It's crazy, crazy. I never thought Luka Doncic would get traded at this age... Players are held to a different standard of loyalty and commitment to a program, but the organizations don't get held to that same standard from the outside."
Durant and the rest of the Phoenix Suns found out about the trade in the middle of the game while they were on the bench. Their reaction, which matched everyone else's, could be seen on video.
The Mavericks will find out quickly if this trade is worth it, as a lot of Mavericks fans are already out on the team after this trade. Many fans have said they'd rather not win a title with Luka Doncic than win one without him. The city of Dallas loved Luka Doncic, but his own team's management didn't reciprocate.
