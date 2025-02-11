Mavericks also reached out to Bucks, Timberwolves about possible Luka Doncic trade
The Dallas Mavericks were apparently desperate to exit the Luka Doncic business. Despite making the NBA Finals last season, Nico Harrison and Patrick Dumont had the idea stuck in their head that they couldn't win with Doncic as their frontman and moved him to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included Anthony Davis and Max Christie.
Since the trade happened, it was believed that Nico Harrison only ever engaged in conversations with the Lakers about trading his 25-year-old superstar. But that may not be the case any longer.
NBA writer Gery Woelfel has reported that the Mavericks also reached out to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Minnesota Timberwolves about a possible trade of Doncic.
"According two NBA officials," Woelfel reported, "the Mavs had interactions with at least two other teams besides the Lakers. They claimed the Mavs also had conversations with the Bucks and Timberwolves. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out which players from those teams would have piqued the Mavs’ interest. With the Bucks, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP who led the Bucks to the NBA title in 2021. Antetokounmpo happens to have a strong rapport with Mavs coach Jason Kidd and his right-hand man, Sean Sweeney... According to one source, the Mavs reached out to the Bucks. But the Bucks made it clear to Mavs they wouldn’t trade Antetokounmpo even though his future with the team is murky. As for the Timberwolves, it’s only logical that any potential deal between the Mavs and Timberwolves would have included Anthony Edwards, their ascending 23-year-old superstar."
Antetokounmpo played for Jason Kidd once already, and the "Greek Freak" loved played for him. While they didn't have a ton of success, only making the playoffs twice and losing in the first round both times, Antetokounmpo grew as a player and ball-handler in that time. There also seems to be some speculation that he could force his way out of Milwaukee if they don't win a championship soon. It's interesting that Milwaukee didn't have a longer conversation about possibly making that move, and Antetokounmpo would've been a better fit in Dallas than Anthony Davis.
Minnesota, on the other hand, would've made little sense. Dallas just took them to the woodshed in last year's Western Conference Finals. Even if they got a player back of Anthony Edwards' caliber, they found out last year he's not quite ready to be on the level of Doncic or even Kyrie Irving in the postseason yet. But at least taking a chance on a 23-year-old Edwards would've been better than trading for Anthony Davis, who couldn't make it longer than three full quarters without suffering a serious injury.
