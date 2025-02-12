Dallas Basketball

Mavericks starting center Daniel Gafford to be re-evaluated in two weeks after knee sprain

Dallas cannot catch a break with injuries to its front court.

Keenan Womack

Feb 6, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) reacts to a play against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) reacts to a play against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

According to the Mavericks, center Daniel Gafford sustained a right knee sprain in the loss against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, 129-128. The injury is the third to the Mavericks front court this season, with Dereck Lively II out for at least two more months and newly acquired center Anthony Davis out several weeks with an adductor strain.

Gafford has been in the starting role since Lively II's ankle fracture that has sidelined him since January 22. Obviously, things have changed drastically since then, trading the face of the franchise Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, a 31-year-old oft-injured center who is already out at least 4-6 weeks after playing three quarters of basketball in a Mavericks uniform.

Daniel Gafford
Feb 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) is helped off the court during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Gafford this season has averaged 12.3 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 70% from the field overall. He has been a very important piece to the now-struggling Mavericks. His injury will prove to be a big one, as the only bigs left on the roster are Dwight Powell and Kylor Kelley. For a team that should look to improve its draft standing, having a front court comprised solely of those two players at center may accelerate things.

The Moving Parts Of The Luka Doncic Trade

Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick

Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris

Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick

READ MORE: Mavericks star Kyrie Irving named 2025 NBA All-Star replacement for Anthony Davis

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

Home/News