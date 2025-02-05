Dallas Basketball

Mavericks looking to add Kevin Durant, LeBron James to team after Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade

In the midst of their baffling trade with the LA Lakers, it seems Dallas isn't done in the trade market.

After trading away franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, it appears Dallas is not done building a team of aging superstars. In their crosshairs at the moment is Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns, a 36-year-old who is still playing high-level basketball with his current franchise, as well as a 40-year-old all-time great in LeBron James, according to The Athletic.

As far as Durant, Dallas is not the only team in pursuit, nor are they the favorite to land his services; teams like the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and even the aforementioned Lakers are interested in adding the high-powered wing to their rotation, despite his age. Durant is currently averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game this year while shooting 52.4% from the field and 39.8% from three.

Lakers forward LeBron James guards Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

James, whose acquisition would be trickier, is playing unprecedented basketball for his age. He's currently putting up 24 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 9.1 assists on 51.2% from the field and 37.9% from three. However, getting him away from the Lakers, a team that just drafted his son, Bronny James, seems like an entirely different matter, as Durant has no deep ties to Phoenix other than playing with Devin Booker.

The move for Durant seems more likely, though there are no guarantees in this league. Should Dallas pull the trigger, it would likely cost them Dereck Lively II and other key pieces, though, with this team's structure, it's obvious that no players are off limits, even the ones thought to certainly be. Furthermore, adding these players, even if they were somehow able to land both, would not be a future builder for the Mavericks, whose future went out the window with the Doncic trade.

Suns forward Kevin Durant handles the ball against Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dallas is in a no-man's-land at this point and will struggle for the rest of the season, and into perpetuity until they are able to acquire young talent and begin to build again. Regardless of what the next couple of free-agent acquisitions look like, this team will be drafting in the lottery for the foreseeable future.

