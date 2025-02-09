Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo could miss games vs. Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks are looking at their schedule over the next few weeks and may be given a reprieve.
"Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be sidelined through the next week due to a mild calf strain and will miss the NBA All-Star Game next Sunday, sources tell ESPN. Antetokounmpo, out since Feb. 2, is expected to return to action shortly after All-Star break," ESPN insider Shams Charania tweeted.
When do Mavs play Bucks?
While Antetokounmpo is reported to return "shortly" after the All-Star Break, that could mean the first game after or a few weeks.
The Mavs and Bucks play both legs of their annual series on Mar. 1 in Dallas and Mar. 5 in Milwaukee.
While Antetokounmpo may be healthy by then, the Bucks may choose to play it safe with him as the playoffs are on the horizon.
