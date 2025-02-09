Dallas Basketball

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo could miss games vs. Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks may not see Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo this season.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots during pregame warm ups against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are looking at their schedule over the next few weeks and may be given a reprieve.

"Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be sidelined through the next week due to a mild calf strain and will miss the NBA All-Star Game next Sunday, sources tell ESPN. Antetokounmpo, out since Feb. 2, is expected to return to action shortly after All-Star break," ESPN insider Shams Charania tweeted.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42)
Feb 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

When do Mavs play Bucks?

While Antetokounmpo is reported to return "shortly" after the All-Star Break, that could mean the first game after or a few weeks.

The Mavs and Bucks play both legs of their annual series on Mar. 1 in Dallas and Mar. 5 in Milwaukee.

While Antetokounmpo may be healthy by then, the Bucks may choose to play it safe with him as the playoffs are on the horizon.

