Mavericks are in salary cap hell, but they possess a top bargain in the NBA

The Dallas Mavericks are going to be in a rough salary cap situation for the next few years. They're currently on the books for over $217 million for the 2026-27 season between active cap and dead cap for 12 contracts, and that's just $5 million away from the second tax apron. They have to clear some contracts, but despite all of the bad deals, they still have one of the best bargains around the NBA.

Keith Smith of Spotrac put together his list of the best contracts across the NBA, and coming in 24th was Naji Marshall, who is owed only $9.2 million for this year and next despite averaging 14.2 PPG, having solid playmaking instincts, and being a good defender.

"It’s only the short length of Marshall’s deal that keeps him from ranking higher on this list. He’s a versatile defender who can pick up 2-4, while holding his own on switches against point guards and centers. Marshall has become a great finisher around the rim. Like Toumani Camara and Herb Jones, if he shot better, he’d rank higher on the list, but would also be paid more, too," Smith wrote.

The Mavericks hoped Marshall would be a 3&D player, and while the defense has shown up, the three-point shot has not. He's only shooting 30.5% from deep this year, and that's up from the 27.5% he shot last year. But he's shooting 66% inside the paint this year, including 73.8% around the rim. Those are elite numbers.

Naji Marshall May Be A Great Contract, but Plenty of Mavericks Are on Bad Deals

Keith Smith hasn't released his worst contract list yet, but there will likely be a few Mavericks represented on it. Between Anthony Davis (has three years, $175 remaining on his deal, including this year), Jaden Hardy (three years, $18 million), Caleb Martin (three years, $28.8 million), and D'Angelo Russell (two years, $11.8 million), there are plenty to choose from.

If you ask Mark Cuban, the mismanagement of the team's cap situation is why Nico Harrison was relieved of his duties as general manager. And there is no clear way out of it. The team would love to move Davis to another team, but he has next to no trade value. Even getting expiring contracts may be an issue.

The same goes for Caleb Martin and Jaden Hardy, who have mostly been reserve players, would likely take assets just to move off their contracts, and that's not something the Mavericks can currently afford.

