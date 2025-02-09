NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller slams Mavericks for treatment of Luka Doncic after Lakers trade
The Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers a week ago, and the NBA is still abuzz about the move. Since the minute the trade was confirmed, it has been almost universally described as the most shocking trade in NBA history.
Among those who found it shocking is NBA Hall of Famer and TNT broadcaster Reggie Miller, who has not liked how Dallas has treated their former superstar since the trade. Here is what he had to say about the deal on a recent appearance on NBA TV.
"One thing I've kinda taken offense to a little bit because I was someone who was critical of Luka, too. I felt that he needed to be in better shape, but I don't like the character assassination on him floating from the Mavericks. And if it's coming from the Mavericks about the reason why we traded him, he wasn't in great shape, his conditioning, he would never get in shape... You guys know this, at least, I hope you do. You don't become a First-Team All-NBA player five years in a row if you're not in shape. So please stop the character assassination that this guy is out of shape, he's lazy. I don't like that, because you don't get at that level at the age of 25 without doing what he's done. So, there's other things behind the scenes that I'm sure we don't know about, but let's not make it about conditioning."
Miller has a point. As much as people can be upset with Doncic's conditioning, that isn't what you blame an entire trade on, as Doncic will likely go down as one of the greatest basketball players ever. His resume is already Hall of Fame worthy at 25 years old. Conditioning isn't the only reason you trade him away, and neither is being a better defensive team, because the Mavericks were one of the best defensive teams in the NBA after last year's trade deadline.
Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont and General Manager Nico Harrison have also tried to blame it on building a better culture, but by all accounts, every player in the locker room loved Doncic. All this is doing is giving him extra motivation to rip hearts out for the next decade, or however long he decides to play.
