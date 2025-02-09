Mavericks unlikely to be players in the buyout market
The NBA trade deadline came and went, and the Dallas Mavericks had a busy week sending out Luka Doncic, Markieff Morris, Maxi Kleber, and Quentin Grimes while bringing in Anthony Davis, Caleb Martin, and Max Christie. Those moves left them with an open roster spot and some holes.
One way for contenders to do that is via the buyout market, as (usually) tanking teams will buy out veterans or high-priced who don't fit their timeline and they couldn't find trades for, allowing them to sign on elsewhere to compete for a championship. Rarely do buyout players make a big difference, but they can add value as rotation players occasionally.
Unfortunately for Dallas, they don't figure to be big players in the buyout market.
The trades left the Mavericks $174 thousand under the first tax apron, and they can't sign someone who will put them over that mark. Because salaries are prorated by day, the soonest they can sign a player to the veteran minimum contract is March 31st, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac.
By then, most of the in-demand players will have signed with their preferred destinations. Ben Simmons is hitting the market this week, and he's expected to sign with the LA Clippers once he clears waivers. There will be a few of players of his caliber who hit the market, but that doesn't mean Dallas couldn't use another bench guard or bench center. They'll have a difficult time finding worthy options, though.
Recapping the Mavericks' Trade Deadline
Mavericks Receive: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, Caleb Martin, 2029 Lakers First-Round Pick, 2030 Second-Round Pick (team unclarified as of now)
Lakers Receive: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Utah Jazz Receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Mavericks Second-Round Pick, 2025 Clippers Second-Round Pick
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Quentin Grimes, 2025 76ers Second-Round Pick
