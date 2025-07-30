Dallas Basketball

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving gives hot take on celebrity culture

The outspoken star has never been one to pull punches.

Keenan Womack

Mar 24, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
Mar 24, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
If there's one thing you can guarantee about Kyrie Irving, it's that he's going to share his feelings. It's been a staple of his career on every team of which he's been a member, from Cleveland, Boston, Brooklyn, and now Dallas.

Admittedly, he has done a much better job of staying out of real controversies after his time in Brooklyn and has taken on a true leadership role with the Dallas Mavericks. Still, he has been very open on his recent streams about all kinds of topics, including, most recently, his take on celebrity worship, which ties into the stardom of the NBA.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving
Mar 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving sits on the bench against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at American Airlines Center.

"This whole celebrity idea is eroding. The whole fame idea is eroding. That [expletive] was sold to us...You got people out here that are human, that are acting every day of their lives. They're not even real. They don't even know the world is a stage, dog, and it's a lot of terrible actors. It's a lot of terrible actors out here. The world is a stage and a lot of terrible [expletive] actors."

The impassioned Irving said this on a live stream recently, discussing his feelings on fame, which comes along with being an NBA superstar. Though he is going beyond just talking about NBA players, his statement rings true when considering all of the controversies that come out about famous people. This is not limited to athletics, of course, but he is speaking from the mentality of someone who has been constantly scrutinized publicly.

Irving has been a fantastic player since his trade from Brooklyn, averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists last season for Dallas on 47% from the field and 41% from three. He suffered a torn ACL on March 3 against the Sacramento Kings, an injury from which he is working back. He will likely be available at some point in February for Dallas.

