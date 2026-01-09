The Mavericks' ticking time bomb, Anthony Davis, may have just gone off

Dallas Mavericks star forward/center Anthony Davis left Thursday night's game against the Utah Jazz with about two minutes remaining because of an injury in his non-shooting hand. While everyone was hoping it wouldn't be serious, ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news on Friday that no one wanted to hear.

"Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis has sustained ligament damage in his left hand, sources tell me and [Tim MacMahon]. Depending on second opinion and if surgery is required, Davis could miss a number of months.

"There is a real chance Davis -- one of the NBA's prime trade targets -- will be sidelined through the Feb. 5 NBA deadline. And possibly beyond, depending on the need for surgery."

How Anthony Davis' Injury Impacts the Future

The Mavericks had been looking to trade Davis, but hoping they could let him play and improve his trade value. Now that he's injured, that's going to become a lot harder. The Atlanta Hawks were expected to be one of the teams interested in him, but that is likely out the window now.

NBA insider Marc Stein believes that Davis will seek second opinions on whether he needs surgery or not, but it could also negate any trade value he might've had.

"The Mavericks will seek a hand specialist’s opinion on the extent of the damage to Anthony Davis’ left hand, but league sources confirm tonight that their fears of ligament damage from the injury sustained in Utah appear to have been validated. Davis is out for an unknown period," Stein tweeted.

"Dallas’ painful reality is that it needs to lose this season to get the best pick it can in June before ceding control of its first-round selection in 2027 (Charlotte), 2028 (OKC), 2029 (Houston) and 2030 (San Antonio).

And now they’re without Davis and Kyrie Irving. However...

"This injury all but wipes out AD’s Feb. 5 trade market and makes it challenging to say the least to create a summer market.



Dallas’ course is thus being forced upon them: Somehow getting AD to the other side of his injury hell as a Mav (adductor, eye, calf, groin and now hand)."

This is the LAST thing the Mavericks needed. They were looking to get off his salary while recuperating the most value possible, especially since he was the primary return for the Luka Doncic trade. But Davis may not have any value at this point. He's only played in 29 games as a Maverick, and he was traded to them 11 months ago. Dallas needs the salary relief more than anything, so we'll see if they can find another team to take on his ginormous contract.

This hand injury is Davis' fourth MAJOR injury sine arriving to Dallas. He strained his adductor in his first game as a Maverick, costing him well over a month. He had a procedure over the offseason to repair a detached retina, which made show up to camp overweight. He strained his left calf five games into this season, costing him nearly a month. And now, he's out for another long period of time.

Thanks for this, Nico Harrison. Time has already told you that you couldn't have been more wrong.

