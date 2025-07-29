The Anthony Davis reason for Mavericks choosing D'Angelo Russell over Chris Paul
The Dallas Mavericks only made one major move in free agency, and that was to bring in D'Angelo Russell as a stopgap until Kyrie Irving returns from ACL surgery. They are also planning to bring back Dante Exum and have re-signed Daniel Gafford to a contract extension, but it was otherwise a quiet free agency period for the Mavs.
They had other options that they considered instead of Russell, such as Malcolm Brogdon, but the other big name was Chris Paul, who instead opted to return to the LA Clippers for what could be his final season in his legendary career.
NBA insider Marc Stein provided some insight on why the Mavericks preferred Russell over Chris Paul.
"There is a belief in Dallas that Russell, in addition to leading the Mavericks’ efforts to cope without the injured Kyrie Irving, will find it easier to carve out a supplementary role when Irving is back playing after rehabbing from his ACL tear," Stein reported.
"Dallas is also said to see him as a better fit alongside star big man Anthony Davis after Davis and Russell just played together with the Lakers.”
Russell was with the Los Angeles Lakers last season before he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith, but he didn't have a strong season, shooting just 31.4% from three-point range.
The Mavericks have a few former Lakers on the roster, including Russell and Davis, as they also acquired Max Christie in the Luka Doncic trade last season. Dallas hopes Russell can find his shooting stroke again, because there isn't a lot of perimeter creation on the roster as currently constructed.
