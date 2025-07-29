Ex-Maverick JJ Redick gives gameplan to Lakers' Bronny James
Bronny James had the rookie season that you would expect for the 55th overall pick in a draft. He looked outmatched in his 27 NBA games, averaging just 2.3 PPG, but he was dominant in the G-League. In his 11 appearances for the South Bay Lakers, he averaged 21.9 PPG.
James built on that and put together a solid showing in the Summer League in Las Vegas. But he has goals of cracking into former Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers guard JJ Redick's rotation next season. To do that, Redick wants him to study two smaller, defensive-minded guards.
"Redick points to the 6-2, 205-pound Davion Mitchell of the Miami Heat or his friend and former teammate, the 6-1, 190-pound T.J. McConnell of the Indiana Pacers, as examples of the type of game changer James can become. But part of their skill sets is a two-way relentlessness that requires tremendous stamina, a physical output James has not sustained," ESPN said in a feature on James.
James will never be the offensive supernova his father is; very few people ever will, but he can last in the NBA with defensive tenacity and game-changing disruption. He had a few impressive sequences against Cooper Flagg in the Summer League using his physicality.
Many critics forget that James suffered from cardiac arrest just a few years ago, and it takes a while to get back into form after that. Considering where he's at now, it's an impressive feat. The Lakers don't have a deep team around LeBron James and Luka Doncic, so he could crack that guard rotation if he gets into the shape that Redick desires.
