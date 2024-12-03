Dallas Basketball

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview

Everything you need to know for the final qualifier of the NBA Cup between the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies

Austin Veazey

Jan 9, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to move to the basket past Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to move to the basket past Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks return home after a successful two-game road trip against the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers. They're playing the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, looking to advance to the knockout stage of the NBA Cup, which they should be able to do with any victory, given their current point differential in the standings.

Dallas got Luka Doncic back on Sunday night against Portland, and he looked like his normal self, putting up 36 points and 13 assists in a win over the Blazers despite the Mavs missing Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, Dereck Lively II, and more. He should have some more help tonight.

Memphis is on a six-game winning streak, though none of the teams they beat have a winning record (76ers, Bulls, Trail Blazers, Pistons, Pelicans, Pacers). The last time they faced a team with a winning record was the Denver Nuggets on November 19th, a game the Grizzlies lost.

Ja Morant has only played in about half of Memphis' games this season but has been great when on the floor, averaging 21 PPG and 9.0 APG. Jaren Jackson Jr. is their leading scorer at 22.4 PPG, and they've gotten tremendous contributions from rookie second-round pick Jaylen Wells.

Here's everything you need to know for Tuesday's action.

READ MORE: Teams Reportedly Calling Mavericks About Two Key Pieces

Date/Time: Tuesday, December 3rd, 7:30 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 13-8 (2-1 NBA Cup), Grizzlies 14-7 (1-2 NBA Cup)

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, MavsTV, FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis

SpreadMavericks -4

Over/Under: 241.5

Moneyline: Mavericks -180, Grizzlies +152

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

READ MORE: Mavericks Connected To Possible Jimmy Butler Trade

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News