Mavericks vs. Grizzlies: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks return home after a successful two-game road trip against the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers. They're playing the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, looking to advance to the knockout stage of the NBA Cup, which they should be able to do with any victory, given their current point differential in the standings.
Dallas got Luka Doncic back on Sunday night against Portland, and he looked like his normal self, putting up 36 points and 13 assists in a win over the Blazers despite the Mavs missing Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, Dereck Lively II, and more. He should have some more help tonight.
Memphis is on a six-game winning streak, though none of the teams they beat have a winning record (76ers, Bulls, Trail Blazers, Pistons, Pelicans, Pacers). The last time they faced a team with a winning record was the Denver Nuggets on November 19th, a game the Grizzlies lost.
Ja Morant has only played in about half of Memphis' games this season but has been great when on the floor, averaging 21 PPG and 9.0 APG. Jaren Jackson Jr. is their leading scorer at 22.4 PPG, and they've gotten tremendous contributions from rookie second-round pick Jaylen Wells.
Here's everything you need to know for Tuesday's action.
READ MORE: Teams Reportedly Calling Mavericks About Two Key Pieces
Date/Time: Tuesday, December 3rd, 7:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 13-8 (2-1 NBA Cup), Grizzlies 14-7 (1-2 NBA Cup)
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, MavsTV, FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis
Spread: Mavericks -4
Over/Under: 241.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -180, Grizzlies +152
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
READ MORE: Mavericks Connected To Possible Jimmy Butler Trade
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter