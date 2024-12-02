Mavericks Connected To Possible Jimmy Butler Trade
The Dallas Mavericks are rolling as of late, winning eight of their last nine games. That one loss was in overtime on the road against the Miami Heat, and Dallas has reportedly been connected to one of their stars in a possible trade.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com has reported, "Within league circles, there’s been quiet discourse about whether the Houston Rockets or Dallas Mavericks will eventually land Butler, a Texas native, should he and Miami decide to part ways. For now, however, the Rockets are among the top teams with a young core, and the Mavericks remain a contender in the tightly competitive Western Conference. It’s also worth noting executives who’ve checked in on Butler got the impression that Miami wants to figure out their star’s future after the season."
Trying to match salaries this season would be difficult. Butler is making $48.8 million on his contract this season and has a player option worth over $52 million next season. His bloated salary would make it nearly impossible for the Mavericks to acquire him without gutting their roster.
It likely would take Dallas including Klay Thompson, PJ Washington, Maxi Kleber, and a young piece like Dereck Lively II to match salaries, something the Mavs don't want to do. Their depth has been a big reason they've won games lately, and it wouldn't make much sense to throw it all away for a 35-year-old former All-Star.
If the Mavericks wanted to talk about acquiring Butler, it would likely have to come next offseason. They don't want to mess up the chemistry of the current team too much, and Butler seems more keen to wait until the offseason anyway.
Butler, a native of Houston who started his college career at a junior college in Tyler, Texas, is averaging 18.9 PPG so far this season. He hasn't played in at least 65 games in a season since 2018-19 and has missed a fair share of games the last few years. He scored 33 points in Miami's win over Dallas last week, getting to the free-throw line 17 times.
