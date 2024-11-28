Dallas Mavericks Make History in Win Over Knicks
The Dallas Mavericks picked up a dominating 129-114 victory at home against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, stifling an offense that had scored 145 points in their last game. This moved the Mavs to 11-8 overall and 4-1 without Luka Doncic this season, matching last season's total without him last season (4-8).
They've won games without their leading star because of their depth. At least six players have scored double-figures in each of their last six games, dating back to the game against the OKC Thunder on November 17th, including a few games with seven.
In their last two games against the Knicks and Atlanta Hawks, four different players scored at least 20 points in each game, marking the first time that's happened in franchise history.
Naji Marshall (24 points), Kyrie Irving (23), Quentin Grimes (21), and Spencer Dinwiddie (21) were the four Mavs with 20+ points against the Knicks, with Marshall, Grimes, and Dinwiddie being new acquisitions for this season. Nico Harrison, the Mavericks' president of basketball operations, did a great job of identifying players who would improve their depth.
Being a part of that history has to be a good feeling for Grimes, who started his career with the Knicks before they traded him to the Detroit Pistons last season. He'd been a great addition for the Mavs, who acquired him while trading away Tim Hardaway Jr. and his large salary.
Dallas has shown they have real depth but they'll need to continue it when Luka Doncic returns from his wrist injury. He's being re-evaluated for it this week, and Jason Kidd said Doncic is "trending in the right directions," so he could be back soon.
