Dallas Mavericks Make History in Win Over Knicks

Four players scored 20+ points for the Mavs in tonight’s win vs. NYK: Marshall (24), Irving (23), Grimes (21) and Dinwiddie (21).



With the Mavs also accomplishing the feat at ATL, Dallas has recorded back-to-back games with 4 20-point scorers for the first time in Mavs history. pic.twitter.com/rnKjolQXuM