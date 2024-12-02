Luka Doncic Scores 36 Points in Return, Mavericks Down Trail Blazers 137-131
The Dallas Mavericks played on the second night of a back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, getting Luka Doncic back after missing five games with a wrist strain. Unfortunately, Dallas would be without Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, Dereck Lively II, and Dante Exum in this game.
Without four starter-quality players, Dallas started Doncic, Jaden Hardy, Quentin Grimes, PJ Washington, and Daniel Gafford, while Portland started Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant, Toumani Camara, and Deandre Ayton.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson Status for Mavericks-Trail Blazers
Luka Doncic got involved early, recording a steal, an assist, and a turn-around fade at the elbow within the first minute and a half. That would be the only thing going for the Mavs early, as they found themselves in a 20-10 hole. Portland hit four of their first six three-pointers from four different players, while Dallas struggled to score.
The Mavericks responded with a 10-2 run to get back within a possession, capped off by a beautiful lob pass from Spencer Dinwiddie to Daniel Gafford, who finished it with one hand off the glass for the and-one. A few traded baskets at the end of the quarter gave Portland a 29-25 lead heading into the second quarter, led by Jerami Grant's seven points.
Dallas started to beat the Portland pressure using some pace, aggressively getting up and down the floor and trying to beat the Blazers in transition. That led to some early fouls in possessions, getting Anfernee Simons to pick up four first-half fouls as the Mavs regained the lead 39-38 with Daniel Gafford hitting an and-one midway through the second.
Portland then responded to that Dallas lead with a 10-2 run, fueled by Deandre Ayton and some three-point shooters. The Mavs then answered right back with their own 10-2 run, started by Daniel Gafford and closed off by threes by Quentin Grimes and PJ Washington to go up 51-50. Luka Doncic then closed the half on a heater, scoring 10 points in the final 2:15 to give the Mavs a 61-58 lead into halftime.
READ MORE: 3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Win In Utah
Dallas started the second half scorching hot, scoring 13 points in the first 2:35 with Jaden Hardy knocking down two threes and Luka Doncic finding everybody. His passing and his teammates' scoring allowed Dallas to open up a 79-67 lead. The Blazers wouldn't be dead yet, though, as a 13-1 run a few minutes later would tie the game at 80, using nine straight points from Anfernee Simons.
Simons would then give Portland the lead on a heat check three, answered by Luka Doncic, only for Simons to hit another one in transition on the next possession. The Mavs started to double-team Simons to get the ball out of his hands, only allowing other shooters to take advantage. But Dallas stayed step-for-step with some shot-making by Quentin Grimes and Doncic. Grimes hit a buzzer-beating three to take a 100-97 lead into the fourth, sustaining a 24-point third quarter by Anfernee Simons.
Spencer Dinwiddie got the Mavs rolling in the fourth, assisting or scoring on the first four buckets of the quarter for Dallas, helping them open up a 113-103 lead. Simons then fouled out after checking back in the game for a total of two seconds, a total game-changer. But Portland had other shooters to make up for his loss.
Jerami Grant hit Portland's 17th three-pointer to make it a four-point game in the final five minutes, then Toumani Camara hit one from the corner after a Doncic bucket to put the lead at three. Delano Banton cut the lead to one on a dunk with less than four minutes to go.
A shot to potentially take the lead in the final three minutes by Banton was ruled basket interference - offensively. Grimes extended the lead to three with a tough layup, but Deni Avdija answered by converting an and-one to tie the game at 127 with less than two minutes to go.
Luka Doncic would find PJ Washington as the shot clock was winding down in the final minute, who gave a shot fake, waited for the defender to fly by, then nailed a corner three to take the lead, but Deni Avdija quickly hit a layup to cut it back down to one. Spencer Dinwiddie was fouled, bringing the ball up the court, and he'd hit both free throws to go back up by three.
Grimes stole the ball on Portland's next possession and found Daniel Gafford to extend the lead to 134-129 with 29.9 to go. Grimes hit two free throws, and Dallas would go on to beat the Trail Blazers 137-131. The Mavericks have now won eight of their last nine games and improved to 13-8. Portland had won four straight games at home heading into this game.
This was an exciting game featuring 16 lead changes and 10 ties. They say basketball is a game of runs but this one had it in spades.
Luka Doncic finished with 36 points, 13 assists, and seven rebounds in his return to the floor on an efficient 15/24 from the floor. His stretch to close the first half was the Luka we're used to seeing. Quentin Grimes scored his third straight season high, pouring in 28 points on 5/7 three-point shooting. Spencer Dinwiddie had another strong game with 20 points and five assists. Daniel Gafford (19 points), PJ Washington (14), and Jaden Hardy (13) were also in double figures.
Portland was led by Anfernee Simons' 27 points in 23 minutes. This could've been a much different game if he hadn't fouled out. Shaedon Sharpe had 22 points, Deni Avdija had 21, Deandre Ayton had 18, Toumani Camara had 17, and Jerami Grant had 14. They shot the lights out in this game, going 18/31 (58.1%) from three-point range. The Mavs weren't too far behind, though, at 18/36 (50%).
Dallas will play their final NBA Cup qualifying game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at home.
READ MORE: Dallas Maverick Sets Personal Record Against Utah Jazz
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter