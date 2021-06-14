Mavs Trade? Porzingis ‘Intrigues’ Hornets

If the Dallas Mavericks look to trade Kristaps Porzingis in the NBA offseason, the Charlotte Hornets would be 'very intrigued.'

DALLAS - Entering the NBA offseason, the Dallas Mavericks will need to get creative with their approach in surrounding Luka Doncic with the right pieces to go on a lengthy playoff run.

Among their options is trading away Kristaps Porzingis after putting together an underwhelming performance in the opening round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. With his inability to counter the LA Clippers' small ball or defend out in space, the Mavericks were limited as a result.

It remains to be seen if there will be many suitors to take on Porzingis given his injury history and contract status. However, his stretch-five capabilities will have at least some teams overlooking the potential concerns that come with.

According to NBA Analysis Network's Evan Massey, the Hornets are 'very intrigued' by the possibility of trading for Kristaps Porzingis.

One source stated that the Hornets are very intrigued by the possibility of adding Porzingis. They want to add a big man alongside LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. Porzingis would not bring the defensive presence that they would like, but he would add more offensive firepower and more star power in general.

The Hornets make sense as a potential suitor for Porzingis for a variety of key reasons. For starters, Charlotte already has a poor center rotation and has even experimented playing P.J. Washington as a small ball option at times. A more reliable option is needed.

It's clear the primary objective for the Hornets is to win in the immediate future. Unless they can swing a trade for a name like Myles Turner at a cheaper price, Porzingis is certainly a top option. Keep in mind, Charlotte is 'really interested' in Turner, too.

Other potential NBA free agency options such as Jarrett Allen, Richaun Holmes and Montrezl Harrell have also been linked to the Hornets at times. Charlotte clearly as their eye on an upgrade in the frontcourt and Porzingis would undoubtedly qualify as one.

In terms of a potential trade package, it's difficult to envision the Mavericks managing to land one of the Hornets' top prospects in a trade for Kristaps Porzingis. Including P.J. Washington likely is a given since he isn't a fit next to Porzingis while including NBA Draft assets to go along with.