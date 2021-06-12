NBA Rumors: Mavs To Pursue Cavs' Jarrett Allen?

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly interested in pursuing Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen. What would have to happen for the Mavs to pull this off, and what would Allen's fit in Dallas look like?

Whether the Dallas Mavericks choose to stick it out with Kristaps Porzingis or not this offseason, the fact remains that they'll need some help in the “big man” department of the roster.

During the 2020-2021 NBA season, the Mavs finished 21st in the league in rebounds per game and 25th in blocks per game.

Dallas also needs to add a proven, consistent secondary ball-handler this offseason as well, but adding a more physical presence down low should also rank fairly high on the priority list.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Mavs are among the teams interested in potentially signing Cleveland Cavaliers' center Jarrett Allen.

Allen finished this season averaging 12.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 rebounds in nearly 30 minutes per game.

As far as fit goes, we think Allen could be a seamless one in Dallas next to young phenom Luka Doncic. In fact, he would be the closest player-type to Tyson Chandler that the Mavs have had since... well, Tyson Chandler, a key piece Dallas chose to let walk not once, but twice after two impressive stints in 2011 and 2015.

Allen was in the top-10 in the league this year when it came to total blocks and blocks per game, and at just 22, he was the youngest player on those lists by at least two years.

The biggest hurdle for Dallas here would be that Allen is a restricted free agent, meaning that the Cavs can match any offer sheet he signs with another team. Given that Cleveland traded a first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Allen earlier this year, it's hard to see them not matching any offer for him, unless they're potentially getting a player back in a sign-and-trade who they like even more.

If the Mavs do decide to move on from Porzingis, would the Cavs be interested in rolling the dice on KP's potential over Allen's? Only the Cleveland front office can answer that question, but would anyone really be surprised if the answer was 'yes', given some of the roster decisions the Cavs have made over the years?

Although it's just a rumor, we shouldn't be surprised with the Mavs' alleged interest in Allen, especially given that a source recently told DallasBasketball.com that there could also be mutual interest between Dallas and Indiana Pacers' big man, Myles Turner, who is another elite rim protector. Turner led the league with 3.4 blocks per game this season.

Regardless, the Mavs seem to have their “upgrade binoculars” focused in the right direction ahead of this pivotal offseason. Now they just have to go out and execute for any of it to actually matter.

