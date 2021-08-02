Mavs Continue Wing Shopping, Sign Knicks' Reggie Bullock

The Dallas Mavericks added yet another wing to the rotation on Monday afternoon

The Dallas Mavericks continued to add size and shooting to the wings via free agency on Monday evening by signing 3-and-D rotation player Reggie Bullock to a three-year, $30.5 million deal, according to multiple reports.

In 2020-21 with the New York Knicks, Bullock averaged 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, while shooting 44.2-percent from the field and 41-percent from three-point range.

Bullock was originally drafted with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers but was moved to Phoenix the next season.

After his brief stint in Phoenix, Bullock the better part of four seasons in Detroit, where he came into his own and averaged 8.6 points per game while hitting 41-percent from beyond the arc.

Bullock then moved to the Lakers for the remainder of that season.

The next season, Bullock would finally end up in New York, where he spent the last two seasons, averaging 10 points, and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 39.3-percent from beyond the arc.

A 39.2-percent career shooter from three-point range, Bullock brings some much-needed shooting and defense from the bench for Dallas, which already added the aforementioned Brown and re-signed Tim Hardaway Jr. earlier in the day.

Yet another shooter for Mavs superstar Luka Doncic to find on the wings in the 2021-22 season, as the Mavs attempt to get past the first round of the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.