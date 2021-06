Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr. Would 'Love' To Sign With Heat?

Dallas Mavericks Offseason Tracker: The roster moves and more, from Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis on down.

DALLAS - Our Dallas Mavericks offseason tracker .... keeping you informed on the latest news and rumors surrounding the team throughout the offseason.

JUNE 29: HARDAWAY LINKED TO HEAT According to Greg Sylvander of 5 Reasons Sports, Tim Hardaway Jr. is 'intrigued' by the idea of playing for the Miami Heat ahead of free agency.

"As the beginning of free agency gets closer and closer, I can report that Tim Hardaway Jr is intrigued by the idea of landing in Miami and would love to join the Heat, a league source tells Five Reasons."

Sylvander did add that Hardaway Jr. and his camp do see 'timing of free agency' and 'contract details' as potential challenges in signing with the Heat in free agency.

"However, the timing of free agency and contract details are perceived as likely challenges by Hardaway and his camp, according to the same sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity."

There will be no shortage of teams interested in targeting Hardaway Jr. in free agency. He has emerged as a highly efficient off-the-catch threat while showing the ability to do more. His explosive playoff performances only add to his value, too.

The Heat will have a variety of tough questions to face before they can go and pursue a player like Hardaway Jr. Atop the list is the fact that players like Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn entering restricted free agency.

Victor Oladipo is also set to become a free agent and the Heat will surely need to make a decision on whether to bring him back, too. He suffered a season-ending quad-tendon injury -- the same one he injured back in 2019.

JUNE 29: MAVS FANS OF OUBRE JR According to SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, there are some within the Mavericks organization that are 'fans' of Kelly Oubre Jr ahead of free agency.

Some with the Mavs are fans of Oubre, per SNY sources. He’ll surely garner interest from several teams this offseason.

This would be far from the first time the Mavericks have been linked to Oubre Jr. in media reports.

There was a recent report mentioning how the Mavericks approached the Warriors about a potential Kristaps Porzingis trade prior to the March deadline.

JUNE 28: KIDD SPEAKS “Dallas has meant so much to me as a player and I want to thank Mark Cuban for the opportunity to return as a head coach,” said new coach Jason Kidd in a Monday press release. “I am excited to get to work with this young, hungry and incredibly talented team and to continue to build a winning legacy for the Mavericks organization.”

Kidd, who was inducted to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018, begins his third stint in Dallas after spending eight of his 19 seasons as a player with the team and helping the Mavericks to the 2011 NBA title.

Kidd joins the Mavericks after most recently serving two seasons as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he was part of the franchise’s 2020 NBA championship season.

“We are excited to welcome J-Kidd and his family back to Dallas,” Mavericks owner Cuban said. “He possesses a winning mentality that carried him through a Hall of Fame career as a player and has helped him successfully transition to the NBA’s coaching ranks. We are eager for him to get to work and lead our franchise and talented young players into the future.”

READ MORE: Done Deals: Dallas Mavs Hire Jason Kidd As Coach, Nico as GM

Kidd is taking over in Dallas alongside new GM Nico Harrison.

THURSDAY: DISCUSSIONS WITH NIKE EXEC According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Mavericks have discussed a front office role with longtime Nike executive Nico Harrison.

Harrison is known for his 'strong relationships' with many NBA players, among them being Luka Doncic. The Mavericks are not the only NBA team to pursue Harrison for a front office role.

NBA teams have become more creative with out-of-the-box hires for front office roles in recent years. The greatest example being former CAA agent Leon Rose heading up the New York Knicks front office as the president of basketball operations.

The intent is to recruit top talent and that will be crucial for the Mavericks to achieve the intended level of success in the Luka Doncic era.

THURSDAY: NEW EXEC COMING According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Mavericks are 'close' to hiring a new executive to join the front office.

There has yet to be clarification provided on Michael Finley's role with the Mavericks organization. He is 'expected' to remain with the organization whether he remains in his current role or not.

The Mavericks were rumored as intending to add a new executive into the front office regardless of a potential promotion for Finley as head of basketball operations.

THURSDAY: KIDD EMERGES AS FAVORITE According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon, Jason Kidd has emerged as a 'strong frontrunner' to be hired as Rick Carlisle's replacement. The team is also 'closing in on' a new GM.

MacMahon also reported that Mark Cuban and the 'soon-to-be-hired GM' have conducted deep conversations about potential head coaching candidates. Cuban and Dirk Nowitzki, among other advisors, supports Kidd as a candidate.

Carlisle even publicly endorsed Kidd as his pick to be the next head coach of the Mavericks following the news breaking of him being hired by the Indiana Pacers.

"My hope is that Jason Kidd will be the next coach of the Mavs because he and Luka have so many things in common as players," Carlisle said. "I just think that it would be a great situation for Luka, and I think it would be an amazing situation for Jason. I'm the only person on the planet that's coached both of those guys and that knows about all of their special qualities as basketball players. To me, that just would be a great marriage, but that's just an opinion."

Kidd has prior history with the Mavericks organization, most notably with his involvement on the 2011 championship run.

Kidd has received a few chances as a head coach between his time with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks -- resulting in a 183-190 (.491) regular season record and going 9-15 (.375) in the postseason.

THURSDAY: PACERS HIRE CARLISLE Former Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle has told DallasBasketball.com that he is signing a four-year deal with the Indiana Pacers.

Carlisle joins the Pacers one week after resigning from the Mavericks, the team he’d led to the playoffs nine times in 13 years, including the title run in 2020-21.

Carlisle last week announced that after several meetings with owner Mark Cuban, “I informed him that I will not be returning as head coach, This was solely my decision."

"Dallas will always be home, but I am excited about the next chapter of my coaching career."

This upcoming season will kick off Carlisle's second term in Indiana. He coached the Pacers from 2003-07, reaching the postseason four times.

Carlisle, 61, has 836 career wins, the third-most among active coaches. He will look to bring Indiana back to the playoffs next season after the Pacers finished 34–38 in 2020-21.

Carlisle had two years remaining on his current contract with the Mavericks prior to resigning from his position. (ESPN reports that his new deal totals $29 million.) As previously reported, the team will not seek compensation from his new team despite being in a position to do so.

WEDNESDAY: INTEREST IN DINWIDDIE Per NY Daily News' Kristian Winfield, the Mavericks are among the teams who are interested in Spencer Dinwiddie ahead of NBA free agency.

“The Mavericks are another team with interest in Dinwiddie, according to a source, and the Nets guard will be one of the more coveted players in free agency. Dinwiddie’s interest in Dallas or Miami is unclear.”

TUESDAY: GM SEARCH According to New York Times' Marc Stein, the Mavericks are 'not pursuing' established front office executives for the general manager vacancy. That includes Raptors exec Masai Ujiri and former Celtics exec Danny Ainge.

"The Mavericks are not pursuing established executives like Toronto's Masai Ujiri or Danny Ainge, the former Boston president of basketball operations, to replace Nelson, according to a person with knowledge of the team's intentions. Those executives would surely want more autonomy than Cuban is willing to cede."

MONDAY: MAVS PURSED OUBRE? Based on the reporting of Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Mavericks approached the Warriors about a potential trade centered around Kristaps Porzingis for Kelly Oubre Jr. This was before the March trade deadline.

"Sources told B/R the Mavericks approached Golden State before the deadline on a structure that centered around Kristaps Porzingis, in exchange for Oubre. But that was a different regime, predating Dallas' recent changeover atop the franchise's basketball operations."

FRIDAY JUNE 18: MAKE YOUR BETS The latest betting odds have been released in regards to who will be the next Mavericks head coach. Per Odds Shark, Jamahl Mosley (-110) is the frontrunner while Becky Hammon (+600) and Terry Stotts (+600) are among the leaders.

FRIDAY JUNE 18: DIRK RETURNS While he won't be making a return to the lineup, Dirk Nowitzki will be rejoining the Mavericks organization as a 'special advisor.' He will be tasked first with assisting in the head coaching search.

THURSDAY JUNE 17: CARLISLE STEPS DOWN Former Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle informed owner Mark Cuban that he will not be returning to coach the team next season, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 16: NELSON OUT AS GM The Mavericks and GM Donnie Nelson have chosen to part ways, as first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

TUESDAY JUNE 15: LUKA LARGE HONOR Presenting the 2020-21 All-NBA First Team:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nikola Jokic

Stephen Curry

Kawhi Leonard

Luka Doncic

READ MORE: Luka Plans To Sign Dallas SuperMax

Luka getting the honor is not a surprise. But it’s big in terms of recognition … and in terms of his SuperMax eligibility.

TUESDAY JUNE 15: ‘TAKING SIDES?’ The Dallas Mavericks imbroglio involving Luka Doncic vs. Bob Voulgaris is an argument that I’ve now been drawn into because I’m apparently on the wrong side of it.

Except I don’t know what the argument is.

And I haven’t ventured toward taking a side.

The in-depth reporting on the issue by The Athletic led to DallasBasketball.com efforts to “advance the ball,” resulting in our reach-outs to Voulgaris, coach Rick Carlisle and owner Mark Cuban.

Over the course of a Monday of reporting, we stated repeatedly that Doncic’s intention of signing his five-year $201.5 million extension in no way means Dallas is protected from future conflict with the star.

We said it at 3:20 p.m. in the Fish Report on “G-Bag Nation” on 105.3 The Fan. (See below.)

We said it at 6 p.m. on “Fish at Six” on YouTube. (Click link.)

We said again with “Nosebleed Seats” at 7:20 p.m. (You get the idea. But here it is, below.)

The essence of our objective take: “Just because a player is signed today doesn’t mean he can’t wake up tomorrow unhappy and wanting out.”

We have never intimated, suggested or reported otherwise.

In a subjective take, we have often bemoaned this aspect of the NBA, using James Harden’s unsavory departure from Houston as an ugly example.

Somehow, as a result of all of the above, this has gotten twisted into DallasBasketball.com being accused of thinking a) that it’s being reported that Doncic might not really-sign (we do not think that) and b) that once he signs, the Mavs’ problems are solved.

Again, as stated often, in three Monday broadcasts and in print (to paraphrase ourselves): “The Mavs right now have more cracks in the dike than they have fingers.”

It seems our phrasing of a question(s) to Cuban has been misunderstood as being in support of the notion of “everything being OK” or support of Cuban.

We’re not sure how that’s been misinterpreted. We asked about the owner being "Luka-centric,'' about whether Carlisle is in charge of his lineups and about whether Voulgaris is a "shadow GM.'' You don't have to like/trust/believe Cuban's answers. But upon our reviews of our questions? We're fine with them.

And referring to “supporting” any position in this kerfuffle - Cuban, Doncic, Carlisle, Donnie Nelson, Voulgaris, any of the principles: Scan our coverage again.

Here is our one-on-one interview with Cuban: Mavs Exclusive: Rumors Of Luka Doncic 'Rift'? Mark Cuban Responds

Here is our one-on-one interview with Carlisle: Mavs Exclusive: Coach Carlisle on Rumor Of Wanting To Leave For Bucks

Here is our report on Doncic’s contractual plan: Luka Doncic Plans to Sign $201.5 Million Extension

These are news stories. These are not “taking sides.” These are not “arguments.” These are not “subjective.”

We have our opinions on the Dallas Mavericks, of course. And when we state those, it will be clear to you, the reader. There is therefore no need for critics to manufacture in anyone’s minds “what side we’re on.”

Our reporting seeks to be objective. As is regards our interviews with the principles in this case, we stand by our reporting. And when we do state our opinions? We stand by those, too. - Fish

MONDAY JUNE 14: Mavs Trade? Porzingis ‘Intrigues’ Hornets

According to NBA Analysis Network's Evan Massey, the Charlotte Hornets are 'very intrigued' by the idea of trading for Kristaps Porzingis this offseason. The idea would be to add more offensive firepower alongside LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

"One source stated that the Hornets are very intrigued by the possibility of adding Porzingis. They want to add a big man alongside LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. Porzingis would not bring the defensive presence that they would like, but he would add more offensive firepower and more star power in general."

The Hornets have long been eyeing big men with Cody Zeller set to reach NBA free agency this offseason. Charlotte is also reportedly 'really interested' in Pacers' Myles Turner and have been linked to Lakers' Montrezl Harrell and Kings' Richaun Holmes, too.

MONDAY JUNE 14: Rick Carlisle Denies Interest In Coaching Bucks

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported that Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle is among those that 'have an eye on Milwaukee's potential opening' in anticipation of a potential firing of current coach Mike Budenholzer.

"Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle is another longtime coach who's been rumored to have an eye on Milwaukee's potential opening."

In response to this report, Carlisle made it clear he has 'zero interest' in leaving Dallas, via Rick's one-on-one visit with DallasBasketball.com.

Keep in mind, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban expressed after the team was eliminated from the NBA playoffs that Carlisle 'isn't going anywhere.' And now, rumors and gossip aside, you have Carlisle's on-the-record position.

SATURDAY JUNE 12: Mavs To Pursue Jarrett Allen In NBA Free Agency?

On the HoopsHype Podcast, Michael Scotto mentioned the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets as 'teams to watch' for Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, who will be a restricted free agent this offseason.

"Some executives around the league believe the Charlotte Hornets could make a play for him (Jarrett Allen) as they need a center and have cap space, even though he’s a restricted free agent. Some have floated out Dallas."

It's unlikely the Mavericks will be able to land Jarrett Allen since he is a restricted free agent and the Cavaliers are very much interested in matching offers. Cleveland expected to give him a contract extension worth $100 million or more this offseason.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 9: Porzingis Trade: Could Celtics’ Kemba Walker Be Mavs Target?

According to Bleacher Report's Farbod Esnaashari, the Mavericks are among the teams to watch for a potential trade for Kemba Walker. The idea is that Walker would provide the desired secondary ball handler the team seeks.

Another team that could easily assimilate Walker would be the Dallas Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis is reportedly frustrated with his role and was used less and less throughout the playoffs; he had a 26.5 usage rate in the regular season, and it dropped to a career-low 16.2 in the playoffs.

The Celtics have been linked to various frontcourt options in the past with a Kristaps Porzingis trade being among them. While there's undoubtedly risk involved in this idea, the general premise is that each side would solve a need.

TUESDAY JUNE 8: Tim Hardaway Jr. On Mavs: 'I Love It Here'

Much attention will be placed on Tim Hardaway Jr. as he will enter NBA free agency as the top Mavericks talent reaching the open market. He made it clear he is quite fond of Dallas.

“If you talk to anybody that’s around me,” Hardaway said on Monday as the Mavs, ousted from the playoffs, move toward the off-season, “they would tell you that I love it here in Dallas.”

Given how robust of a performance Hardaway Jr. provided the Mavericks in the NBA playoffs, no shortage of suitors are expected. There is mutual interest in getting a deal done and he could receive 'up to $20 million' per season.

One team that has been linked as a potential suitor for Hardaway Jr. in NBA free agency is the Miami Heat. Given the major injury to Victor Oladipo along with his pending free agency, the midseason move to bolster their perimeter talent didn't pan out.

MONDAY JUNE 7: Luka Doncic Plans To Sign Mega-Extension

After earning All-NBA honors on his rookie contract, Luka Doncic has positioned himself to be eligible for a five-year, $201.5 million supermax extension. He intends to sign the historic deal.

"I think you know the answer to that question," the 22-year-old All-Star said with a smile.

The Mavericks will have to focus on surrounding Doncic with the necessary pieces in order to make sure he stays in Dallas for the life of that contract.

MONDAY JUNE 7: Myles Turner A Trade Target For Mavericks?

The Indiana Pacers are coming off an underwhelming season that featured missing the NBA playoffs altogether. Our own Dalton Trigg reported mutual interest between Turner and the Mavericks.

"According to said source, there could be interest that would unite the Mavs and Pacers’ versatile big man Myles Turner. If Dallas does ultimately decide to move on from Porzingis, trading him to Indiana for Turner might be one of the more realistic options the Mavs front office will have."

Turner has been mentioned as a trade option for the Mavericks in the past, and for good reason. He provides elite rim protection as a weak-side help defender and pick-and-roll defender while having a stretch-five skill-set on offense.

It also doesn't hurt that he's a native of the Dallas area, where he attended Trinity High School in Bedford.