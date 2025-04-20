Klay Thomson sends message to Mavericks fans after Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
In the months since the Luka Doncic trade with the LA Lakers, Mavericks fans have turned on the franchise in a way that hasn't been seen seemingly since the 1968 Wilt Chamberlain trade, which also happened to involve Los Angeles' premier basketball operation.
Funny how that works.
READ MORE: Mavericks guard gets brutally honest about fanbase's disappointment
One of the biggest offseason moves for the Mavericks coming into 2024-25 was signing Warriors veteran wing Klay Thompson, one of the all-time greatest shot-makers and a four-time NBA Champion who would be poised to bring experience and badly needed spot-up shooting to Dallas.
In his exit interview over the weekend, Thompson relayed a message to a frustrated fanbase: "We greatly appreciate [the fans]. I know it was a tough season for them. Obviously, losing Luka [Doncic]...it probably was heartbreaking for them, but we still try to do our best and give them a product they'd be proud of...Just stick with us. I really believe we can do something special when we get whole again."
Thompson, who averaged 14.0 points per game this season on 39% from beyond the arc, was consistent throughout the year, both pre-and-post-Doncic trade. He has remained remarkably level-headed about the situation caused by rogue GM Nico Harrison, Governor Patrick Dumont, and the ownership group, helping to calm the locker room with his veteran leadership.
One of the most painful seasons in the history of professional sports saw the Mavericks trade away their homegrown superstar, lose his co-star Kyrie Irving for the season with a torn ACL, and lose in the play-in tournament after appearing in the NBA Finals last season.
READ MORE: Mavericks fans won't like this stat after disastrous Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
The most aggravating part of all of this is how many of these problems were self-inflicted – even the firing of highly renowned trainer Casey Smith impacted the season negatively, as the Mavericks were so injured they nearly had to forfeit games.
Hopefully, for the fans' sake, Thompson is right, but as of right now, it seems this franchise is staring down the possibility of several seasons spent dwelling in the basement of the Western Conference.
READ MORE: Anthony Davis gets brutally honest about season with Mavericks
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter