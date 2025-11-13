Klay Thompson gives honest take on Mavericks firing Nico Harrison

The Dallas Mavericks are doing their best to move on after the team fired general manager Nico Harrison on Tuesday. Dallas lost its first game of the new era, falling to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, 123-114.

While the majority of the fan base is relieved Harrison is no longer making decisions for the franchise, some players have mixed feelings.

It's worth remembering that players spend more time around the coaching staff and executives behind closed doors than anyone else. Obviously, a bunch of negative stories have surfaced surrounding Harrison's tenure with the Mavericks, but that doesn't necessarily apply to every single member of the team.

In the case of Klay Thompson, the veteran sharpshooter was arguably Harrison's most impactful free agent signing during his tenure, joining the Mavericks on a three-year/$50 million deal via a sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors in a multi-team deal.

Thompson opened up on Harrison's dismissal, sharing his true thoughts on the subject.

Klay Thompson Wishes Nico Harrison 'Well'

Following the loss to the Suns, Thompson spoke about his reaction to Harrison being fired.

For someone who has dealt with plenty of adversity while rehabbing from injuries, the news seemed tough for Thompson to swallow.

Though he wasn't with the Mavericks for the run to the NBA Finals in 2024, Thompson reflected on some of Harrison's accomplishments.

"It's a hard business, and Nico is a friend and we're from the same city," Thompson said, according to The Smoking Cuban's Noah Weber. "I just wish him well, he's done great things for Nike basketball, helped the Dallas Mavericks reach a conference finals and an NBA championship."

"It's the hardest part of the business, whether you're traded or waived, or let go, so it's never fun," Thompson added. "I think that's, in any business, not just basketball, whether it's the corporate world or any industry, it's hard to have to deal with adversity like that."

Thompson is off to a slow start to the 2025-26 NBA season. He's averaging a career-low 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 19.7 minutes per game. Thompson is shooting a paltry 31.4% from the field and 26.7% from three-point range.

The Mavericks and Thompson will look to respond from their struggles against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, November 15. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

