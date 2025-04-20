Dallas Basketball

Mavericks guard gets brutally honest about fanbase's disappointment

The Dallas guard got honest about the reaction post-Doncic trade.

Apr 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) looks on during the second half against the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Following an extremely disappointing season for the Mavericks in which they traded superstar Luka Doncic and rising star Quentin Grimes for minimal returns, fired their highly touted training staff (which contributed to massive, widespread injury issues), and lost by way of blowout in the play-in game to Memphis, the Dallas players spoke to the media today for a postseason session.

One of the pieces thrown into the baffling Doncic-Anthony Davis trade was wing Max Christie, who gave quotes in the exit interview process. When asked how he has handled the overwhelming frustration of the fanbase since the deal, he answered honestly, pointing to the fact that fans do have the right to feel how they feel, but that it shouldn't affect the way the players perform on the court.

"It's difficult, but again, we're professionals. It's what we do. We're trained, and we're supposed to play through the noise. Again, every fan has a right...to voice their opinion...We've got to continue to play regardless."

Their season, which coincidentally ended 77 days after trading away their homegrown superstar who wanted nothing more than to play in Dallas, went down the drain almost immediately due to their lack of shot creation on the offensive end.

The myopic deal shattered the organization's hopes of being a competitive Western Conference team for the next decade and has turned fans against the franchise in ways that have not been seen in sports since either the 76ers/Lakers Wilt Chamberlain trade (1968) or the Red Sox/Yankees Babe Ruth trade (1920).

It was unprecedented in all of the worst ways imaginable and will continue to live in infamy as long as Doncic plays in the league.

