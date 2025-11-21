Trade rumors heating up as Dallas Mavericks could make major move after awful start

The Dallas Mavericks are in a tough spot. Through the early stages of the 2025-26 campaign, the Mavericks are a mere 4-12 and have one of the worst records in the NBA.

An unbalanced roster and plenty of injuries are making it more and more likely that the Mavericks won't be able to dig out of this hole, even if Kyrie Irving is able to return from an ACL injury.

At this point, focusing on the future should be Dallas's primary objective. The franchise only controls one of its own first-round picks through 2030, and that selection will fall this summer.

If there's a path to regaining assets, the Mavericks must explore possibilities, including major moves that would break up the current team.

Trade Rumors Heating Up Around Mavericks' Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson

Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Klay Thompson (31) celebrates after Davis dunks the ball during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It's no real secret that the Mavericks would part with just about any player on their roster for the right price, including Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson.

According to Dallas Hoops Journal's Ashish Mathur, Davis and Thompson are aware there's reportedly "a high chance" the franchise trades them. Both players have been quite disappointing since being acquired by the Mavericks.

Davis was obviously the "crown jewel" in the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. He's only played in 14 regular-season games since the deal due to a variety of injuries.

So far this year, Davis has appeared in five games, averaging 20.8 points, - tied for the second-lowest mark of his career - 10.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks. He's missed the last 11 outings due to bilateral Achilles tendinosis and a calf strain.

Davis is signed through the 2027-28 season and is making north of $54 million this season. The 32-year-old is a 10x NBA All-Star and won a championship with the Lakers in 2020.

Thompson is in the second season of a three-year/$50 million contract, joining the Mavericks via sign-and-trade from the Golden State Warriors in 2024.

The veteran sharpshooter has fallen off a cliff this season. Thompson was removed from the starting lineup earlier this season. He's averaging a career-low 9.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. Thompson is only shooting 34.7% from the field and 31.3% from three-point range.

Thompson is a 5x NBA All-Star and he won four titles with the Warriors.

Parting ways with a handful of veterans would give the Mavericks an opportunity to fully focus on building around Cooper Flagg.

