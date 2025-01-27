Previewing Wizards lineup ahead of season series finale vs. Mavericks
The Wizards, holders of the worst record in the entire NBA at 6-38, come to Dallas tonight to take on the banged-up Mavericks, who sit at 9th in the Western Conference as of right now. Dealing with injuries to Luka Doncic, Dereck Lively II, and now, Maxi Kleber, Dallas has tried to weather the storm without much luck, having lost 11 of their last 15 games and falling from second in the West to the play-in spot.
Still, even with seemingly half of its roster hurt, the Mavericks should still have the horses to run with the league's worst team.
Previewing the Wizards' Lineup
The backcourt of Jordan Poole and Bilal Coulibaly has been decently productive this season, with Poole putting up 21.4 points per game and Coulibaly adding another 12.3. They are both however struggling with efficiency, as they are hovering around 42% from the field on overall shots. Poole's 40% from three helps to make up for this fact, but still, the backcourt struggles to get shots at the rim, or at least to convert these kinds of looks.
At wing is rookie Kyshawn George, who has struggled in a starting role this year by shooting just 34% from the field and 27% from beyond the arc. As a team that plays three rookies regularly in George, Bub Carrington, and Alex Sarr, the Wizards are embracing the youth movement, as well as dealing with the side effects of having so many young players on the floor at once. It will take some time for George to develop into a more effective small forward as he develops a shot.
The frontcourt is made up of forward Kyle Kuzma and rookie center Alex Sarr, who is the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year at this point in the season. Kuzma is putting up 14.6 points per game, while Sarr is averaging 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds in his first season as an NBA player. Though Sarr's efficiency hasn't been elite, everything else about his game is starting to translate after having a truly tough start to the year.
Off the bench will be the aforementioned rookie guard Carrington, as well as Jonas Valanciunas, Justin Champagnie, and Corey Kispert. A franchise that is simply lacking in top-end talent, the Wizards are one of few teams that the Mavericks should be able to beat easily, even with a hobbled roster. But of course, it will require focus – this team has lost games this year it shouldn't have, but in this spot, they truly can't afford to drop a game to the worst team in the NBA.
