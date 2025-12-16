Mavericks' Cooper Flagg finds little joy in career milestone after loss to Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks had their two-game winning streak snapped on Monday night, surrendering a season-high 140 points in a road loss to the Utah Jazz.

Despite the defeat, No. 1 overall pick and rising star, Cooper Flagg, continued his ascension. On the cusp of his 19th birthday, Flagg leaped Tracy McGrady for the third-most points by an 18-year-old in NBA History. Plus, he passed LeBron James for the most points (42) in a single game by an 18-year-old.

To add to that, Flagg tied Mark Aguirre the most points by a rookie in franchise history.

Following the victory, all Flagg could think about was the loss, not his individual performance.

Cooper Flagg Not Happy Despite Career Milestone

Dec 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks for the play against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Flagg finished the game with 42 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in 42 minutes. He shot 13/27 from the field, 1/4 from three-point range, and 15/20 from the free throw line.

Regardless of his success, Flagg is focused on the scoreboard.

“It’s tough. I want to look at it, wins and losses. Obviously, we didn’t win," Flagg said, according to The Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis. "It’s tough for me to want to be happy or any of that, but obviously it’s a success, and we’re going to try to keep getting better from here.”

“It’s cool, but like you said, it would’ve been great to get a win so that’s what I’m kind of more focused on," Flagg added.

Dallas entered the game without six players, including Anthony Davis. Obviously, that means more opportunities for Flagg, but he's not trying to force anything.

"I wouldn't say that. I think it's just my teammates putting me in my positions, letting me be myself out there, giving me that confidence," Flagg said. "I just saw a lot of gaps out there tonight and wanted to take advantage of it."

In 26 starts, Flagg is averaging 18.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in 34.0 minutes per game.

The Mavericks return to action against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, December 18, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Dallas has won five of its past seven games.

