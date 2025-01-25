Klay Thompson's Injury Status Change for Mavericks-Celtics
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Boston Celtics in an NBA Finals rematch on Saturday. Dallas has dealt with a myriad of injuries, missing seven players in each of their last two games, but they were still able to get a win over the NBA's best Oklahoma City Thunder. One of those players missing in those games was Klay Thompson.
Thompson has missed the last two games with a sprained left ankle, but he entered Saturday's contest as questionable to play against the Boston Celtics. He's been upgraded to available.
Jaden Hardy also entered the game as questionable with a sprained ankle he suffered against the OKC Thunder about a week ago. He's been upgraded to questionable.
The Mavericks have five other players out: Luka Doncic (calf strain), Naji Marshall (illness), Dwight Powell (hip strain), Dereck Lively II (ankle stress fracture), and Dante Exum (right wrist surgery).
Dallas acquired Klay Thompson this offseason in part because of how poorly they shot against the Celtics in the NBA Finals last season, and even if they don't have Luka Doncic to help with the playmaking, this would still be a good test.
