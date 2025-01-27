Former Mavericks Guard attempting NBA comeback, signs with G-League
Isaiah Thomas is long removed from his prime but still believes he's an NBA-quality player. He had one of the greatest runs of recent memory, going from the last overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft to a two-time All-Star and MVP candidate in six seasons, but the fall was as fast as the climb.
Since his All-NBA Second Team finish in 2017, he has played in a total of 115 games, including a small stint with the Dallas Mavericks in the 2021-22 season. In his one game in Dallas, Thomas produced six points and four assists while on a 10-day contract. He remained unsigned this offseason but is now attempting his return to the NBA.
Isaiah Thomas Signs With Salt Lake City Stars, the G-League Affiliate of the Utah Jazz
Attempting to get back into the NBA, Isaiah Thomas has signed with the Salt Lake City Stars, the G-League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, per Shams Charania of ESPN. Thomas was in the G-League last season while preparing for a call-up to the Phoenix Suns, where he averaged 33 PPG in four games. He would end up playing six games for the Suns at the end of the regular season and even saw some garbage time minutes in the first game of the playoffs.
Outside of the Suns, Thomas has most recently played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Mavericks, and Charlotte Hornets in the 2021-22 season, three games for the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2020-21 season, the Washington Wizards in 2019-20, and 12 games for the Denver Nuggets in 2018-19. He's played just 31 regular season games since the start of the 2020-21 season.
Thomas is most known for his run with the Boston Celtics, helping them reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017 while he averaged 28.9 PPG and finished fifth in MVP voting.
