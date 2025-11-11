Mavericks respond to "Fire Nico" chants after collapse against Bucks
Give Dallas Mavericks fans credit, the "fire Nico" chants didn't begin until the fourth quarter on Monday night. With just over seven minutes remaining in the game, the crowd in American Airlines Center started to get rowdy as they watched a double-digit lead slip away.
Calls for general manager Nico Harrison's job rang out across the building as P.J. Washington made two free throws to put Dallas ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks, 101-98.
Maybe it's a coincidence that the next time Washington stepped to the line, everyone fell quiet. The Mavericks had an opportunity to tie the contest with 1.2 seconds remaining after Washington was fouled on a three-point attempt.
The seventh-year forward sank the first free throw. However, his second attempt was short and clanked off the rim. Before Washington could even try to intentionally miss the final free throw, the crowd resumed its chant for Nico Harrison.
It's the most popular cheer in the arena. Fitting, as Dallas dropped to 3-8 overall and 2-5 at home.
The Mavericks can't help but hear the noise as losses pile up.
Jason Kidd, Brandon Williams Address "Fire Nico" Chants
Following the game, head coach Jason Kidd was asked how the negative energy has impacted the team. He essentially worked his way around the question.
"That's a good question. I think you've got to ask them [the players], they're playing," Kidd said, according to The Smoking Cuban's Noah Weber. "It's noise, so I would say that, speaking for them, we just continue to keep playing throughout the game. I thought, again, we put ourselves in a position to win tonight, but that's a question you'll have to ask the players that are playing."
Fifth-year guard Brandon Williams, who finished with 19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and one steal, didn't seem to be a fan of the chants.
"It's unfortunate for sure, but we've got to play through it, any and everything. But yeah, it's really unfortunate," Williams said, per Weber.
Bucks center Myles Turner even chimed in on the scene. Turner was born in Texas and spent a season with the Longhorns before declaring for the NBA Draft.
“It’s a crazy league. you have to be ready for anything at all times," Turner said per LockedOnMavs' Isaac Harris. "it’s a tough situation to be in making decisions and you have to live with those decisions. it is what it is.”
Though the Mavericks may not like it, Dallas supporters will probably continue to voice their displeasure when the team takes on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, November 12. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.
