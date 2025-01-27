Mavericks see slight decline in power rankings despite win vs. Thunder
The Dallas Mavericks are experiencing success against the best team in the NBA in the Oklahoma City Thunder.
This past week, the Mavs won their third meeting against them on the season. However, they have also won just four of their last 15 games.
Due to this, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann put the Mavs at No. 13 in his weekly power rankings, one spot lower than last week.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic, Dereck Lively II among 9 players out for Mavericks-Wizards
"The Mavs continue to beat the Thunder, but overall, they’ve lost 11 of their last 15 games, dropping from fourth to ninth place in the West over that stretch. Luka Dončić and Dereck Lively II remain out, and they’re now down another big, with Maxi Kleber suffering a foot fracture in their loss to the Celtics on Saturday," Schuhmann writes.
"The Mavs’ longest road trip of the season (five games over nine days) begins Wednesday in New Orleans and includes games in Cleveland and Boston."
The Mavs are back in action tonight as they host the league-worst Washington Wizards. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.
READ MORE: Preview: Short-Handed Mavericks look for home win vs. Wizards
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter