Dallas Basketball

Mavericks see slight decline in power rankings despite win vs. Thunder

The Dallas Mavericks are dropping in the latest NBA power rankings.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 25, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are experiencing success against the best team in the NBA in the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This past week, the Mavs won their third meeting against them on the season. However, they have also won just four of their last 15 games.

Due to this, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann put the Mavs at No. 13 in his weekly power rankings, one spot lower than last week.

"The Mavs continue to beat the Thunder, but overall, they’ve lost 11 of their last 15 games, dropping from fourth to ninth place in the West over that stretch. Luka Dončić and Dereck Lively II remain out, and they’re now down another big, with Maxi Kleber suffering a foot fracture in their loss to the Celtics on Saturday," Schuhmann writes.

"The Mavs’ longest road trip of the season (five games over nine days) begins Wednesday in New Orleans and includes games in Cleveland and Boston."

The Mavs are back in action tonight as they host the league-worst Washington Wizards. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

