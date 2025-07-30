Dallas Basketball

Warriors star Draymond Green gives hot take on Mavericks' Nico Harrison

Green had an opinion likely not shared by most Mavericks fans.

Keenan Womack

Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison speaks to the media at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison speaks to the media at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Since the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade in February of this year, Nico Harrison has become one of the all-time Dallas sports villains to most Mavericks supporters, and a punchline to supporters of other teams. The controversial deal that sent the young superstar out West for an aging AD is viewed by many as one of the worst trades not just in NBA history, but in the history of overall professional sports.

Not everyone agrees, though – recently, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made a statement to the contrary, defending the Mavericks GM when discussing Luka Doncic on the social media app Threads.

READ MORE: Analyst proposes controversial Mavericks trade idea for LeBron James

Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after not getting a foul call in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“Does Luka have that same fire if not traded from Dallas? Nico can be right [in] his thinking and end up wrong in the end because he doesn’t play the game, and Luka is one of the greatest talents we have seen. But it doesn’t just mean [expletive] on Nico either,” said the outspoken Warriors forward.

Obviously not a popular take, Green has never been a silent observer, often voicing his opinion, whether speaking directly to reporters or on social media. His take here is interesting as well because it shows respect to Doncic while still saying that the decision to deal him doesn't reflect poorly on Harrison.

Doncic recently made headlines by appearing on the cover of Men's Health Magazine after an offseason body transformation, where he has allegedly shed nearly 30 pounds. After being traded to LA before the deadline last season, Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game with the Lakers, and looks to improve defensively for next year.

READ MORE: The Anthony Davis reason for Mavericks choosing D'Angelo Russell over Chris Paul

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

Home/News