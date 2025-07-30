Warriors star Draymond Green gives hot take on Mavericks' Nico Harrison
Since the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade in February of this year, Nico Harrison has become one of the all-time Dallas sports villains to most Mavericks supporters, and a punchline to supporters of other teams. The controversial deal that sent the young superstar out West for an aging AD is viewed by many as one of the worst trades not just in NBA history, but in the history of overall professional sports.
Not everyone agrees, though – recently, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made a statement to the contrary, defending the Mavericks GM when discussing Luka Doncic on the social media app Threads.
READ MORE: Analyst proposes controversial Mavericks trade idea for LeBron James
“Does Luka have that same fire if not traded from Dallas? Nico can be right [in] his thinking and end up wrong in the end because he doesn’t play the game, and Luka is one of the greatest talents we have seen. But it doesn’t just mean [expletive] on Nico either,” said the outspoken Warriors forward.
Obviously not a popular take, Green has never been a silent observer, often voicing his opinion, whether speaking directly to reporters or on social media. His take here is interesting as well because it shows respect to Doncic while still saying that the decision to deal him doesn't reflect poorly on Harrison.
Doncic recently made headlines by appearing on the cover of Men's Health Magazine after an offseason body transformation, where he has allegedly shed nearly 30 pounds. After being traded to LA before the deadline last season, Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game with the Lakers, and looks to improve defensively for next year.
READ MORE: The Anthony Davis reason for Mavericks choosing D'Angelo Russell over Chris Paul
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter