Analyst proposes controversial Mavericks trade idea for LeBron James
The Dallas Mavericks have shown they are unafraid of making a major move or two.
That was evidenced by the Luka Doncic trade to the Los Angeles Lakers in February, which ultimately led to Cooper Flagg being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in June.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale thinks the Mavericks can remain bold and controversial by trading for LeBron James.
Mavs could trade for LeBron
"LeBron James apparently had the hots for the Dallas Mavericks before opting into the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to The Athletic's John Hollinger. Are we just supposed to believe he's no longer intrigued by the prospect of reuniting with both Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving? Really, this has more to do with Dallas' motivation," Favale wrote.
"Bringing in LeBron is one thing if he's coming off a buyout. (The Mavs can sign someone off the buyout market making more than the non-taxpayer's mid-level exception because it's the offseason). It is another venture entirely when you have to account for his $52.7 million salary, and when he's entering his age-41 season.
"Building a package is far from impossible. But it would require the Mavs forking over four or five players—at minimum. That's before factoring in any draft equity they'd have to include, not to mention figuring out how many other teams must get involved, since the Lakers clearly have grand cap-space plans."
Regardless of how the Mavs would do it, bringing LeBron in would be a massive risk considering he turns 42 in December.
It remains to be seen how long LeBron has left in the NBA, but if he can average 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game, he can play for as long as he likes.
The Mavs simply have to decide if it's worth the price of admission if LeBron and the Lakers make him available at all.
