Ben Simmons made his long-awaited return to Philadelphia, and to be honest, the hostility from fans was a little underwhelming. Both Simmons and fans thought 76ers fans would have booed him even louder.

"I thought it was gonna be louder," Simmons said.

Even though Simmons was met with some thunderous boos when he was announced in the starting lineup, it wasn't all boos. At one point, he even signed autographs for fans in the crowd.

"It was nice to have support in Philadelphia still," Simmons said. "Lifelong fans, they do support me, so that was really cool to see. I think I did some things in Philadelphia that can be respected. I don't think we all had bad times."



Despite Simmons having a very rough finish to his 76ers tenure, it truly wasn't all bad. There was a point when he was an All-Star and one of the brightest prospects in the NBA.

While Simmons' return stole all of the headlines, the biggest issue is the fact that the Brooklyn Nets lost to a severely depleted 76ers team. The Philadelphia 76ers were missing Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and James Harden; the Brooklyn Nets were only missing TJ Warren. It's unacceptable for any team that's mostly healthy to lose to a team missing three of its best players. One could argue that the 76ers had some extra juice in a Simmons return, but it's still a bad loss.

Ben Simmons still hasn't faced off against Joel Embiid yet, but hopefully, the chapter in his book about the Philadelphia 76ers is officially over.

