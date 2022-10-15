Ben Simmons Makes Interesting Giannis Antetokounmpo Comparison

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons has never been a threat from outside of the paint, and while that noise has surrounded his career from very early on, it's not something he worries about anymore. When asked recently about this, Simmons made reference to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in an interesting comparison.

Speaking with ESPN's Nick Friedell, Simmons said, "They're going to say that regardless. Even if I hit a shot, what are they going to say? 'I still can't.' F---, I can't make everybody happy, you know? ... That's like saying can Giannis [Antetokounmpo] shoot? Can he?"

When reminded that Giannis has improved his shot, Simmons said, "Yeah, better. But, what is it? Is it not taking as many shots as people want me to? Is it not hitting every shot? Fans are always going to say something. And it's probably something that they're like, 'Yo, I can get in his head by doing this because I know this has always been something that people have spoken about.'"

This is an interesting comparison from Simmons, because while Giannis still does not possess a consistent three-point shot, his mid-range game has become much more effective, and his willingness to shoot open threes is something Simmons has never displayed. By all metrics, the two cases are not at all similar.

That said, Simmons' main point seems to be that he can impact the game without shooting from deep, which is indeed true.

