Skip to main content
Ben Simmons Makes Interesting Giannis Antetokounmpo Comparison

© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons Makes Interesting Giannis Antetokounmpo Comparison

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks should have some good battles this season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons has never been a threat from outside of the paint, and while that noise has surrounded his career from very early on, it's not something he worries about anymore. When asked recently about this, Simmons made reference to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in an interesting comparison.

Speaking with ESPN's Nick Friedell, Simmons said, "They're going to say that regardless. Even if I hit a shot, what are they going to say? 'I still can't.' F---, I can't make everybody happy, you know? ... That's like saying can Giannis [Antetokounmpo] shoot? Can he?"

When reminded that Giannis has improved his shot, Simmons said, "Yeah, better. But, what is it? Is it not taking as many shots as people want me to? Is it not hitting every shot? Fans are always going to say something. And it's probably something that they're like, 'Yo, I can get in his head by doing this because I know this has always been something that people have spoken about.'"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is an interesting comparison from Simmons, because while Giannis still does not possess a consistent three-point shot, his mid-range game has become much more effective, and his willingness to shoot open threes is something Simmons has never displayed. By all metrics, the two cases are not at all similar.

That said, Simmons' main point seems to be that he can impact the game without shooting from deep, which is indeed true.

Rate the Trade: Kyle Kuzma to the Brooklyn Nets

Practice Footage of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons Revealed

New Potential Trade Target For Brooklyn Nets Revealed

In This Article (1)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_19172170
News

Ben Simmons Looking Forward to Playing in Philadelphia: 'F--K, I Can't Wait to Go There'

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19185851
News

Ben Simmons Reveals Thoughts on Haters

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19207045_168390270_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Reacts to Video of Viral Air Ball

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19221718
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Nets Loss, Winless Pre-Season

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17182076
News

The Brooklyn Nets Announce New Signing

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17167238_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Update: Nets 'Optimistic' Joe Harris Returns for Season Opener

By Farbod Esnaashari
1203260833.0
News

Report: Kyrie Irving Leaving Kevin Durant For Lakers in Free Agency

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19186833
News

Kevin Durant Urges Ben Simmons to Be Aggressive

By Joey Linn