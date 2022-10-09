Rate the Trade: Kyle Kuzma to the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets should likely benefit from the addition of Ben Simmons; however, the versatile former All-Star does not fix all of their issues from last season. Still without a wing who can create their own offense on the perimeter, outside of Kevin Durant, the Nets could certainly use some help in that area. One potential fit is Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.

Kuzma has been touted as a potential target for Brooklyn for a while now, largely due to what was previously mentioned about their lack of shot creation on the wing. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are of course two of the best scorers in basketball, but as seen in the playoffs last year, they can be neutralized. When this happens, who is going to step up?

As great as Ben Simmons is at what he does well, this is not his game. He can help break down the defense, but he has never created much of his own offense, and especially not on the perimeter. Because of this, Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports reported that a Western Conference executive again mentioned Brooklyn as a potential destination for Kyle Kuzma.

"And Brooklyn, I don’t think they’re done," the executive reportedly told Heavy Sports. "They like their young guys but let’s face it, the clock on this team is running short and they need to win now. Cam Thomas or Day’Ron Sharpe, someone like that would be a draw for the Wizards."

Brooklyn will likely give their current group some time to figure things out, but if the trade deadline approaches and they have underperformed, some changes may be on the way.

