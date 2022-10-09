New Potential Trade Target For Brooklyn Nets Revealed

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the more intriguing teams to keep an eye on this season. While they should have the top-end talent to compete, their roster construction remains questionable, especially in the front court.

While there are some interesting lineup combinations that include Ben Simmons in the middle, the Nets don't have a true big man outside of Nicolas Claxton. Young center Day'Ron Sharpe showed signs of offensive potential last season, but still very inexperienced, specifically defensively, it is hard to imagine he is ready for a significant role on a team with championship hopes.

Thin up front, could the Nets be in the market for a center at the trade deadline? The team will likely give themselves until then before making any major moves, but should their lack of center depth become an issue, a potential upgrade will become trade eligible in January.

In a recent report from Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba was mentioned as a possible trade candidate for the Brooklyn Nets, according to an unnamed executive. Not trade eligible until January, having just signed an extension, Bamba projects to be one of the more sought after pieces at this season's deadline.

Should the Orlando Magic be far from playoff contention, as they project to be, perhaps a deal that brings back some of Brooklyn's youth in exchange for Bamba could be of interest. The former Texas Longhorn has a relationship with Kevin Durant, as the two attended the same college, adding another bit of intrigue to this fit in Brooklyn.

