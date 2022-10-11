Skip to main content
Practice Footage of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons Revealed

The Brooklyn Nets big three is starting to come together
The Brooklyn Nets understand that it will take time for their big three to truly come together as a cohesive unit. Ben Simmons is one of the most unique stars in the NBA, and getting comfortable in a new system is never easy. This is why the team has used practice and the pre-season to work together as a group, and will continue doing so even in the early parts of the regular season.

The NBA recently revealed some inside footage of the big three at practice together, as the Nets gave an exclusive look at one of their recent practice runs. In the short clips that were shared, Durant, Irving, and Simmons all looked great. The trio seemed to be having fun as well, which is another element that must work well if this group is going to succeed.

After a very dramatic offseason, and one that almost saw the departure of both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets are looking to rebuild their foundation. Back with the same two stars from last season, and the same head coach in Steve Nash, the Nets are adding Ben Simmons into the mix in hopes that he is their missing piece.

While not everything rides on Simmons, the multi-time All-Star is a big part of what this team hopes to accomplish. Already getting acclimated with his new team, Simmons looks good in practice so far, and will look to begin translating that to game action.

