Ben Simmons Reveals Thoughts on Haters

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has experienced haters since he entered the league, but that noise has certainly increased over the last year. His recent comments on the negativity he receives were captured by SideAction, and the multi-time All-Star takes it all as a level of respect.

"Because people know what I can do, what I’m capable of," Simmons said. "I believe that’s what it is. Like if I was somebody that wasn't capable of doing certain things, I don’t think people would be on my ass as much. And I don’t mind it because it kind of motivates me in a way. Obviously, sometimes it’s a lot for anybody to deal with that, but I look at it a little bit like a respect thing, in a way."

Understanding that players of his caliber will always receive hate, Simmons shared the level of comfort he has playing alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who are two players that have experienced an extreme level of criticism throughout their careers.

"If I come out and play a great game then you can’t say anything, you know? But it’s a part of it," Simmons said. "That’s why it’s kind of cool being on a team with these two guys [Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving], because they’ve been through different things in their careers, where they can kind of relate, because their names always — something's going on with everybody’s name here. I take it for what it is."

Looking to turn the narrative around for both himself and his team, this is a big season for Ben Simmons.

