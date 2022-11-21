Ben Simmons Shares Hilarious Reaction to Upcoming Game vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons played his best game in a Brooklyn Nets jersey on Sunday night, tallying a season-high 22 points to go along with 8 rebounds and 5 assists. With Brooklyn's next game coming in Philadelphia against the 76ers, Simmons was asked after the game about this looming matchup with his old squad.

Jokingly, Simmons said, "Ready to play. Is there something going on?"

Of course recognizing the storyline of his return, Simmons jokingly downplayed it, and said he is excited to go play. He will undoubtedly receive boos from the Philly faithful, but should be riding the momentum of his recent good play.

The Nets got a much needed win over a depleted Memphis Grizzlies team on Sunday night, and it was largely due to the play of Ben Simmons, who was back in the starting lineup. Starting at center in the absence of Nic Claxton, Simmons played the type of game that the Nets envisioned when trading James Harden for him.

Ready to build off this performance on Tuesday vs. the 76ers, Simmons has hopefully begun to turn a corner after his abysmal start to the season. While the storyline on Tuesday will be the battle between Simmons, Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers, and the Philly fans, the focus should be on basketball, as Simmons is starting to play much better.

