Brooklyn Nets 'In At A Crossroads,' Says Owner Joe Tsai; What's Next For Franchise?
The Brooklyn Nets are at a roster-building "crossroads." There's no obvious path to contention. There's also no obvious path to tearing things down and starting over. The franchise's owner, Joe Tsai, recently spoke at J.P. Morgan’s Global China Summit in Shanghai and explained the franchise's current state.
There seems to be a level of self-awareness from Tsai and an understanding of where the franchise is at as a whole. This is the first step to the team making the situation right.
"The Brooklyn Nets is at a crossroads in a way," Tsai said. "We didn't do as well as expected last season, we didn't make the playoffs. But we hope to revamp the team and make sure we can compete in the long run."
The key to his statement? Competing in the long run. There's beginning to be a proven formula on how to build a competitive team with an extended championship window. The Nets did the opposite in 2019 by going all-in and signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Bringing in two All-NBA talents in the same offseason on long-term deals made it seem as if the team was going to compete for championships for years to come. In doing so, the team depleted its future draft assets, traded away its stars and has nothing to show from the past five years.
Now, the team is staring at an inevitable fresh start. They've got win-now talents, but no true superstar to build around. It's time for the team to freshen things up and start over, and they're going to have to be patient in doing so.
In the short term, the team is going to have to part with its win-now talents. The likes of Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith will have to be traded for young players and future draft assets. In a perfect scenario, the team can trade those pieces to re-coup its own draft assets.
A trade with the Houston Rockets to regain control of their future draft picks can prove to be valuable, as their 2024 first-round pick -- which jumped to No. 3 overall in the lottery -- conveyed to the Rockets.
By refreshing the team's draft capital, they can begin a youth movement. Taking chances on young players needing a fresh start and new setting, drafting players with high-upside and playing a brand of basketball that promotes exploration and focuses on development is a must.
From there, the Nets can do nothing but be patient. General manager Sean Marks must remain patient, follow a strict plan and let things play out however they may.
Brooklyn is more than due for a fresh start. The reset button is flashing and is ready to be hit. The Nets have to answer the call, start over and practice patience.
